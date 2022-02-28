A homeless man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of harassing a public servant in Killeen.
According to court documents obtained Monday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to Cleo Bay Honda in Killeen after a call was placed regarding a disturbance in progress.
Witnesses claim that Larry Garrett, a 57-year-old homeless man, “got into a physical altercation” with an employee inside the store for an unspecified reason.
A witness continued to say that the employee punched Garrett in the mouth and then removed him from the building, according to the affidavit. The witness also claims that Garrett picked up a rock and threw it at a different employee’s vehicle, breaking the windshield.
According to the affidavit, when KPD officers approached Garrett, he told them “that they, the officers, were under arrest” and that one of the officers needed to “smoke his dope” and threw rock salt on the ground in front of the officers. The affidavit continues to say that Garrett claimed “marshall law was coming” and that he would kill the officers if they did not “get out of his face.”
The situation escalated further when Garrett allegedly wiped spit and blood from his mouth onto one of the officers and spit onto one of the officers forearm while he was being arrested, the affidavit said.
Garrett was being held Monday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $102,000 bail. He was charged with criminal trespass and harassment of a public servant.
Other arraignments
Janisha Chancey, 27, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of deadly conduct with a firearm and tampering with evidence after a call was placed to emergency services.
According to the arrest affidavit, Chancey told Killeen police that she does have an ongoing argument with a neighbor, but that she did not currently own a firearm and did not shoot a firearm on Saturday. The affidavit said that neighbors have reported Chancey shooting off rounds “at all hours of the time,” including at a damaged vehicle in the parking lot of a Killeen apartment complex.
The affidavit also claims that Chancey attempted to sabotage evidence gathering by licking her hands so as to remove gunpowder residue.
According to the affidavit, a warrant search of the apartment revealed a firearm, ammunition boxes, an empty magazine and shell casings.
Chancey was being held Monday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond. She was charged with tampering with evidence and deadly conduct with a firearm.
