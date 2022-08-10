Florence death

70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier was found dead in a roadway on Aug. 4. She would volunteer with the library to read to preschoolers every week.

 Florence Public Library

The Florence community was shaken up after the Williamson County Sheriffs Department found a local woman dead on a county road last week, and no arrests have been made in the mysterious death.

The woman, identified as 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence, was an active member of the community and owned a small business in Georgetown called Mary and Martha Prayer Shawls, according to opengovus.com.

