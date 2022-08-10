The Florence community was shaken up after the Williamson County Sheriffs Department found a local woman dead on a county road last week, and no arrests have been made in the mysterious death.
The woman, identified as 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence, was an active member of the community and owned a small business in Georgetown called Mary and Martha Prayer Shawls, according to opengovus.com.
Many community members who knew her posted their sadness on social media following her death. The Eula Hunt Beck Florence Public Library, where Pier volunteered to read to preschoolers every week, posted to social media that she would be greatly missed.
“She was our story time lady and the kids knew her as Miss Diana,” Florence library Director Jean Flahive said Wednesday. “She volunteered all over the Central Texas area with her church. She was just amazing and the kids loved her. We are just devastated.”
The Williamson County Sheriffs Department said in a news release on Wednesday that detectives continue to investigate the homicide.
“Detectives continue to investigate a homicide that occurred on Aug. 4 at approximately 8:45 p.m.,” according to the release. On that evening, the Williamson County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 4500 block of County Road 245, about two miles southwest of Florence city limits in northwestern Williamson County.
When deputies arrived, they found Pier “deceased on the roadway,” according to the release.
Despite being labeled as a homicide, the cause of death was not mentioned in the release.
Homicides are rare in Florence, which has a population of about 1,100.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide, or information regarding a light-colored sedan possibly silver or gray last seen in the area around the time of the shooting, to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Tip-Line at 512-943-1311. Residents can also contact Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1800-253-7867. The Williamson County Sheriffs department did not specify the vehicle’s involvement with the case.
The sheriff’s office did not answer specific questions from the Herald about the case, including if the case was a carjacking or if residents should be concerned.
A press briefing will be held Thursday at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office located at 508 Rock Street in Georgetown at 10:30 a.m. where representatives from WCSO and the victim’s family will share information at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.