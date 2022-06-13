The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has charged Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36, of Killeen, with the death of Helena Deloris Holmes, 51.
Holmes’ death marks the 10th homicide of the year for Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen Police Department Monday morning.
Killeen police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard at 11:24 p.m. on Friday night in reference to a disturbance, according to police, where they found Pliego and Holmes inside a room.
Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was ordered.
Pliego was taken into custody at the scene. According to jail records, Pliego was booked into the Bell County Jail Sunday evening where he is being held on a $1,000,000 bond for the first-degree felony murder charge. Records also show Pliego was cited for an immigration violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.