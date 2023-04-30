Killeen Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old male.
On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., Killeen Police Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Old FM 440 in reference to a call of a gunshot inside of a residence, according to a news release.
Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered an adult male, showing no signs of life, with an apparent fatal gunshot wound.
Officials could be heard saying over the police scanner Sunday afternoon that the male victim had a gunshot would to the head.
The male, Kenny Ray Morgan, was pronounced deceased at 4:24 p.m., by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
At the scene was a two-story multi-unit building where several Killeen Police Department vehicles could be seen, including a fire truck and ambulance from the Killeen Fire Department and EMS personnel. A two-man EMS team was seen wheeling one person on a stretcher into a waiting ambulance. Other officers could be seen talking to people in the immediate area.
“This is the third murder for the City of Killeen in 2023. No arrest has been made at this time, ”said KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
Other reports
Killeen police responded to an early morning call Sunday and found two assault victims with gunshot wounds in a residence in the 800 block of Valley Drive.
According to a post on Facebook, Killeen police officers found a male, 35, and female, 40, with gunshot wounds.
“The victims were taken to Baylor Scott and White, one by helicopter and one by ambulance. Both victims remain in stable condition,” the post said.
Dectives are asking for help from the public to identify or locate the suspect.
“Initial investigation revealed a male suspect shot the two victims inside a house and fled the scene in a silver car,” the post said.
“The suspect is described as a black male with a short, faded haircut. He was seen wearing a black shirt unbuttoned over a white t-shirt, light colored pants and dark shoes. The male is seen with a dark handgun,” according to the release.
In an unrelated shooting early Sunday morning, Killeen Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North 4th Street in reference to a gunshot victim around 4:48 a.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 39-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.
“Officers started to perform life-saving measures until Killeen EMS arrived. The male was subsequently transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter. Initial investigation revealed that the male was inside of a business with a gathering of people when he was shot,” the release said. “The male is currently listed in critical, but stable condition. No arrest has been made at this time.”
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about these shootings, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Tips may also be made by downloading the P3Tips App for IOS or Android . All information is confidential and anonymous and could result in a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
