Hotel shooting, car theft, flight on bicycle keep KPD busy

An Oklahoma man is facing charges following a motel shooting incident in Killeen on Friday.
Blaine Mayo Hines, 31, of Sallislaw, Oklahoma, has been charged with deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, habitation, building or vehicle.
On Friday Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a local hotel in response to shots fired, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. At the scene, the front desk clerk told the officers that the occupants of room 117 had been causing a disturbance and that she had heard gunshots.
When officers approached the room, they observed bullet holes in the walls and doors, along with wooden debris on the floor. The officers knocked and then detained two males inside the room, including Hines, as well as located a firearm near the door. The officers spoke with the two males inside the room and other hotel guests, and Hines admitted firing five rounds from his firearm, which according to the affidavit entered not only the walls and doors of his room but of those of other guests.
The other male at the scene told officers he and Hines had been using methamphetamine earlier that day.
Hines’ bond has been set at $100,000.
In an unrelated case on Oct. 2, Stephon Andrade Barrett, 25, is facing a charge of aggravated assault-bodily injury with a deadly weapon. KPD officers were dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic assault with weapons, according to an affidavit.
Officers met with a female victim who was crying and grasping for breath, who then claimed the suspect, Barrett, had gotten into an argument over finances which turned physical. The suspect then took her phone from her, pushed her on the bed and began to strike her. The victim then was able to push Barrett off her but realized then that he had a knife. The victim was able to ward off attempts to stab her, and Barrett admitted there had been a physical altercation but denied he ever had a knife.
Officers then located a knife matching the description given by the victim, in the place she said it would be.
Barrett’s bond is set at $100,000.
The following day, with the help of OnStar technology, KPD officers were able to locate a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
On Oct. 3 a female victim reported to KPD that her vehicle had been stolen at a local gas station, where left her keys inside when she went inside. A male suspect then got in the car and took it without permission. Using OnStar, the officers tracked the vehicle to a local housing complex, where officer observed a description of the suspect given to them. The suspect, identified as Gregory Strickland, 40, was detained and told officers he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend. Video surveillance footage from the gas station showed Strickland entering and taking the vehicle without the victim’s consent, according to an affidavit.
Narcotics charges have been filed in two separate incidents, also on Oct. 3, in one of which the suspect tried to flee on a stolen bicycle.
D’Ajani Jamal Daniels, 29, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance-less than one gram, according to an affidavit. KPD officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen bicycle. The suspect fled when located, first on the bicycle and then on foot until officers detained him at gunpoint. He was later identified as Daniels and found to be in possession of a bag with a controlled substance, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Daniels’ bond has been set at $20,000.
Charlene Cassandra Capps, 37, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram of more-less than 4 grams. KPD officers observed a vehicle without a functioning tail light and initiated a traffic stop, at which time they observed a female passenger “acting nervous,” according to an affidavit. The passenger was identified as Capps, and the driver gave a consent to search the vehicle.
The suspect had been seen to repeatedly put her hand in her pocket, after which officers observed a plastic bag with a yellow substance in her pocket. As Capps exited the vehicle she dropped a sock, which was found to contain contraband and a glass pipe. Capps was found to have multiple active warrants against her and the substance in the sock was field tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing in at 3.1 grams. This substance was turned over to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety laboratory for further testing.
Capps’ bond was set at $30,000.
