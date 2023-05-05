A woman who was shot in Killeen last year survived the attack, and police made an arrest, but she told the Herald that she continues to face unforeseen consequences of being a victim.
“My foot is dead,” said Catherine Johnson, who had been a waitress at Hallmark Restaurant in Killeen for nine and-a-half years prior to the alleged attack on May 9, 2022. “Surgeons are going to have to amputate my foot at the ankle, which means I’m not going to be able to run, swim and play with my 4-year-old grandchild like I used to.”
Previously, Johnson was constantly on her feet. Since the shooting, she has not been able to work and has moved from Texas to Wisconsin in order to get the services she needs.
“I’d lived in Texas for 43 years; my dad was in the military so that’s how we ended up moving to Killeen,” she said. “Then, when I was a victim, I was denied Medicaid three times in Texas and I became homeless because I couldn’t work. Within a month of living here in Wisconsin, I’ve been approved for Medicaid and I have a primary care doctor. Texas didn’t take care of me.”
COURT CASE
The accused shooter, 33-year-old Jessie Alexander Sanders, is set to appear in Judge Paul LePak’s courtroom on Monday for a bond reduction hearing. Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on May 23, 2022. He was being held on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $102,500, on the felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a Class B misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
During a prior bond reduction hearing on Sept. 29, 2022, LePak decided not to reduce the $100,000, bond amount, according to Bell County court records. On May 1, Sanders’ defense attorney filed a second motion to reduce the bond, which is the motion that LePak is set to decide on Monday.
Sanders has pleaded not-guilty to the aggravated assault charge, which carries an enhanced punishment range because of a prior felony conviction. Instead of the two to 20 years in prison that is possible for a conviction on a second-degree felony, Sanders is facing a “repeat offender” enhancement to a first-degree felony punishment of five to 99 years, or life, behind bars, court records show.
A jury trial date is set in Sanders’ case for Sept. 25.
According to Department of Public Safety criminal records, Sanders has six prior convictions in Texas, including three felonies: a third-degree felony narcotics possession conviction in Wichita County; a state jail felony conviction for attempted assault of a public servant in El Paso County; and most recently, a state jail felony conviction for narcotics possession in Bell County.
Records show that Sanders had been released from prison shortly before the shooting allegedly occurred. On Jan. 10, 2022, LePak found Sanders guilty of possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and sentenced him to six months in prison, with credit for the 245 days Sanders had served in the county jail.
MAY 9, 2022
For Johnson, the annual Mother’s Day celebration is a time of remembrance, but not always about memories of motherhood.
“I’d just gotten off work and I was driving my scooter along the road while my boyfriend went into the QT (convenience store),” Johnson said. “I just remember that as I came around a corner, I noticed a dumpster on my left-hand side and he popped out from behind that dumpster. I remember hearing, ‘Hey, stop,’ and then the ‘b-word,’ and I kept going but when I turned around, he shot me in my Achille’s tendon. He shot at me because I didn’t stop. My boyfriend heard the gunshots right as he was about to go into the store.”
Johnson said her boyfriend ran across the street and saw the man as he hopped a fence.
“Someone at the Hallmark Inn heard the shots, too, and went out to see a blood trail and me laying on the ground,” she said.
Johnson said the police mounted a massive response after 911 calls.
“The whole area was surrounded and they even had a helicopter,” she said.
Johnson said that six shots were fired and one hit her.
“I could have lost my life that day,” she said. “What’s really sad is that all the money I had on me was $20. Now, I feel like I’ve lost everything.”
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police responded to a possible shooting at 4500 E. Central Texas Expressway on May 9, 2022. To police, Johnson described the shooter as a Black male with a white hat and a bookbag.
Another person told police that they recognized Sanders as having slept in front of a neighbor’s house the day before, according to the affidavit. Police said Sanders can be seen in video footage wearing a white hat and carrying a bookbag, raising his left hand “in a manner consistent with firing a handgun” after calling out to someone.
Police recovered 9 mm shell casings from the area where he was standing, according to the affidavit.
Johnson said that KPD detectives were at her residence nearly every day during the two weeks that passed before Sanders was arrested.
“They’d come and check on me to make sure I was okay,” she said. “Another time they came by and we did a photo line-up and I picked the guy out. I didn’t know the guy and I’d never seen him before.”
