BELTON — A party in Dallas turned into a nightmare in Killeen, according to the testimony of a woman who said she faced death at the hands of a man and woman who police said stripped her naked and beat her with fists and weapons during an alleged incident almost two and-a-half years ago.
After a three-day trial, a jury found Benjamin Haskell Copeland of Killeen guilty of a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“The jury reached a verdict of guilty on Wednesday after deliberating for approximately an hour,” according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Wednesday evening.
The jury then returned to the courthouse on Thursday to decide on Copeland’s punishment.
A jury comprised of eight men and five women, including one alternate juror, was seated on Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Copeland, 44, was booked into the Bell County Jail on April 27, 2020. He was indicted on Oct. 14, 2020, on two counts of armed assault because the alleged victim was 14 weeks pregnant at the time.
A co-defendant in the case, 39-year-old Martine Antrinette Randall, who also is known as Mortine Randall, also was indicted on Oct. 14, 2020. Randall was Copeland’s girlfriend at the time, according to court testimony on Wednesday.
Her case is set for a jury trial on March 6, 2023, according to Bell County court records.
Randall was released from jail after posting a bond of $50,000.
It was on the victim’s birthday, April 25, 2020, when she went to a party in Dallas. The woman told police that Copeland and Randall tried to “pimp her out” while there, according to the arrest affidavit.
Trouble continued during the ride back to Killeen with Copeland and Randall. During that time, she said she was beaten with a stick, an axe and a gun, all of which later were recovered by police.
“The whole ride I was trying to find a way out of the car,” the victim said.
The three people stopped at a car wash in Killeen, at which point the victim said Randall pointed a gun at her face and pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire.
“I’d like to think it was God saving my life, but it was probably a malfunction of the gun,” the victim said on Wednesday. “She was accusing me of sending her to jail the day before.”
The victim said that at the car wash, Copeland and Randall asked her to call a person to get money, but that person had no money, which led to the situation deteriorating further.
When asked by the state’s prosecutor why she remained in the car when it had stopped at the car wash, the woman responded that she knew she “couldn’t outrun a gun.”
“They told me it was preplanned that I was going to die that day,” she said. “I could feel my baby balling up in front. I didn’t want to die because I have a lot to live for but I thought I was going to die that day.”
After the car wash, Copeland and Randall allegedly drove her to an extended stay hotel where Copeland lived at the time. There, the victim got out of the car and ran toward the hotel entrance, only to find it locked.
She told the jury that she then took off running and ended up at a stranger’s house that was located in the 500 block of Bellaire Drive. She said that she chose that home because the garage door was open.
“I begged him for help but he wasn’t sure what to do,” the woman said.
The woman testified that Randall had chased after her and found her in the garage, where the beating allegedly continued.
It was at the man’s house that the woman said Randall took off her dress, which later was found by police at that location, according to testimony and the affidavit.
The woman told the jury that Copeland arrived at the Bellaire Drive location in his Nissan and was holding a gun when he got out of the car.
“They both dragged me back to the car,” she said. “I thought I had to jump out because I wanted to die on my own terms.”
The woman did jump once the car slowed to around 30 mph on Mary Jane Drive. She landed on her knees, but the incident still was not over.
“(Randall) got out and took an axe to my back and foot, and she was punching me on the back of the head,” she said. “I remember him pistol whipping me and punching me. They were doing everything they could to hurt me.”
The woman said the beating ended when Killeen police, who had been summoned by the man on Bellaire Drive, arrived. According to the affidavit, officers found a woman unclothed, crying and bloodied from multiple lacerations.
Copeland’s defense attorney called one witness, a friend of Copeland’s who remembered seeing the women, both of whom he knew, running down the street in front of the hotel.
“It was a chase,” said Mark Anthony Hamilton, on Wednesday. “He said, ‘That’s Tina,’ and then he ran out the door.”
Hamilton testified that he did not remember Copeland having a firearm on him.
The woman, who no longer lives in Texas, said that she is in therapy because of the incident but that her daughter just celebrated her second birthday.
“It was hours of torture,” she said. “I was just trying to survive. My whole life is different because of this.”
