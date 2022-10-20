Mug - Copeland.jpg

Benjamin Haskell Copeland

 Bell County Jail

BELTON — A party in Dallas turned into a nightmare in Killeen, according to the testimony of a woman who said she faced death at the hands of a man and woman who police said stripped her naked and beat her with fists and weapons during an alleged incident almost two and-a-half years ago.

After a three-day trial, a jury found Benjamin Haskell Copeland of Killeen guilty of a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.