After a Killeen police officer said he saw someone inside the same parked car with the engine running at the same property twice during his shift, he charged Jamarcus Octavius Brown, 36, with unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and possession of controlled substance,
On Tuesday, the officer noticed the car in a parking lot in the 4600 block of Trimmier Road around noon and could “see at least one occupant in the vehicle,” according to the affidavit for his arrest.
The officer “continued his patrol and at approximately 2:04 p.m., he returned to that location. He observed that the same vehicle was still parked in the same place with the engine running.”
That’s when the officer asked Brown to roll down his window, “immediately” smelling marijuana. A probable-cause search of the car yielded a backpack “that contained several pieces of a white rock-like substance that the officer recognized as crack cocaine from his training and experience. In the glove compartment, the officer found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun,” according to the affidavit.
Brown was convicted on July 21, 2016, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 403rd District Court.
On the charge of unlawful possession of firearm by felon, Justice of the Peace Greg Johnson set bond at $30,000. On the drug charge, bond was set at $25,000. He was not listed Thursday in the Bell County Jail.
In other arraignments in Johnson’s court, bond was set at $18,000 for Kayin Navar Wilkes, 42, after he was charged with possession of controlled substance. And the bond for Alphonso Dickson Redmond, 31, was set at $18,000 for possession of controlled substance.
Neither Wilkes nor Redmond were listed in the Bell County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.