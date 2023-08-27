BELTON — Judges make weighty decisions every day — possibly every minute — often effortlessly, or at least it seems. But on Thursday afternoon, after an hours-long sentencing hearing, a Bell County district court judge sat still and silent as a stone, his brow furrowed pensively, for what seemed like an eternity.
Meanwhile, dozens of family members and other supporters of the defendant waited in the galley of the 264th Judicial District Court, anxious for the judge’s verdict.
Judge Paul LePak had to decide if he was going to give 20-year-old Jayden Giovanni Williams another chance at rehabilitation after he admitted to shooting a pistol toward a man during a terrifying incident on the streets of Killeen almost two years ago.
Or, should he send Williams to prison for years, even decades, sealing the young man’s fate with a felony conviction?
Ultimately, after hearing testimony from the defendant’s grandmother and aunt as well as arguments from attorneys, LePak decided to sentence Williams to a term of eight years of deferred adjudication probation.
“Your lawyer made an impassioned plea on your behalf and it sounds like ‘T.O.R.I.’ (Texas Offender Reentry Initiative, an outreach program offered through The Potter’s House Church) could be good for you,” LePak said. “If you stumble, it will not go well for you. You’ll be on the A-train to prison if you are found in possession of a firearm while on probation.”
Williams, who had been out of jail on bond, was taken into custody following the hearing because LePak ordered that Williams immediately begin to serve 20 days in the Bell County Jail as a condition of his probation.
He was being held without bond as of Friday.
Killeen police on Sept. 14, 2021, were dispatched to the area of Maria Drive and Pecos Drive in reference to a shots-fired disturbance.
“Upon their arrival, officers met with the victim, who stated that he was on his way to drop off a friend when he pulled up in the neighborhood,” according to an arrest affidavit. “He stated he noticed some people approaching his vehicle and one of his friends said they needed to leave, so he began to drive away quickly. Two vehicles began to follow him, so he tried to lose them. He said he was able to lose one of the vehicles but could not lose the other. At one point, they were driving down the street toward each other and they both swerved and at that point, he saw the driver of a black SUV shoot at him.”
Multiple people, including two men who were in the vehicle and two witnesses, gave statements to police. One of the witnesses, who knew Williams, identified him as the man who was driving the black SUV.
Another witness told police that he was present after the shooting occurred.
“Williams got out of his car with a black handgun in his hand telling everyone that they better not say anything,” according to the affidavit. “After Williams drove away, (the witness) called 911 and reported what happened.”
He was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Dec. 1, 2021, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Williams pleaded guilty on May 4.
Of all the people who were present in the courtroom, the victim was not.
For the state’s prosecutor, the arrest affidavit told the whole story.
“Those are not the actions of someone who was scared and in the wrong crowd,” said Assistant District Attorney Dan Egan, during his closing argument on Thursday. “He was the ringleader. He got into the car and followed a person who was trying to leave.”
Egan also said that Williams was arrested during a traffic stop on July 6, 2022, while out on bond on the felony charge. Williams was found to be with less than two ounces of marijuana and a firearm, both of which are misdemeanors.
“If he can’t comply with conditions of bond, his chances of complying with probation are nil,” Egan said. “I’m concerned about the safety of the public. He’s been given enough chances.”
On the other hand, defense attorney Mary Beth Harrell argued that her client should be given another chance, especially given the efforts he already had demonstrated through “T.O.R.I.”
“At the ripe old age of 20, he’s not used up his chances,” she said, in her closing argument. “We’ve presented numerous people who know this young man. He can either be a statistic or he can turn his life around and he really wants to do the right thing. The people in this courtroom believe in him and I believe in him.”
