Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 1:18 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:17 a.m. Sunday in the area of North 10th Street.
Driving with illegal driver’s license was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of Andover Drive and Westover Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the area of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and Gilmer Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:32 p.m. Sunday in the area of North 12th Street and Parmer Avenue.
City warrant was reported at 7:29 p.m. Sunday in the area of Henderson Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:01 p.m. Sunday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:48 p.m. Sunday in the area of Stringer Street and West J Avenue.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 10:11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Wolf Street.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 10:11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Wolf Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Reports from Copperas Cove Police Department are not available on Monday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Reports from Harker Heights Police Department are not available on Monday.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:04 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:49 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:06 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Sixth Street.
A theft was reported at 9:23 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:06 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Farm to Market 580.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
An arrest for a municipal warrant, failure to maintain financial responsibility: county warrant for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:26 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
