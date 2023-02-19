Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3800 block of El Paso Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Farm to Market Road 440 and West Stan Schlueter Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Road.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscape was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:51 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:31 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 4:51 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Covey Lane.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Deek Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:36 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 5800 block of Mosaic Trail.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 10:47 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Ferndale Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Second Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:46 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Liberty Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Gus Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Auburn Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
A theft was reported at 6:24 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
City warrant for KPD was reported at 6:36 p.m. Saturday in the area of East G Avenue and North Second Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
A theft was reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Florence Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:53 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Shawn Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:43 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Second Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:48 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A theft was reported at 1:37 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:39 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:48 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:31 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
An accident was reported at 9:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:31 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
