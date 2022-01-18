The Killeen Police Department arrested two Killeen residents after a traffic stop revealed methamphetamine, court records obtained Tuesday said.
According to the affidavit, Robert Tamares, 33, and Anjelica Creamer, 40, were arrested following an unspecified traffic stop in Killeen.
For reasons not listed in the affidavit, officers conducted a “free air sniff” with a K9 unit.
While waiting for the sniff test, an officer noticed Creamer had kept her hand balled into a fist; the affidavit said that the officer found “a quantity of suspected methamphetamine” when she opened her fist.
The substance was confirmed positive as 5.29 grams of methamphetamine using a field test kit, the affidavit said.
The car search found approximately 1.81 grams of methamphetamine in an eyeglasses case, under the passenger seat, and in the center console, according to the affidavit.
The pair were booked into the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of $55,000 in bonds.
In other arraignments:
Kendra Hayes, 45, was arrested Friday on suspicion of aggravated assault after allegedly threatening her then-boyfriend after he attempted to enter his home.
Hayes was booked into the Bell County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault in lieu of a $85,000 bond.
Esquiel Morales Jr., 33, was arrested Friday on suspicion of credit card abuse and burglary.
He was booked into the Bell County Jail on Saturday in lieu of $70,000 in bonds.
Anderson Beasley, 36, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened his daughter with a firearm, firing the weapon in her vicinity.
Beasley was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. His bond was set to $100,000.
Ki Ma Takiah Henry, 33, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assaulting an officer of the peace after allegedly spitting on an officer while being booked into the Bell County Jail.
Henry was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. Her bond was set to $90,000.
Jorge Cuellar Martinez. 24, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of aggravated assault after allegedly threatening a woman with a weapon.
Martinez was booked into the Bell County Jail Sunday in lieu of a $500,000 bonds. Martinez is also the subject of an immigration-related crime, jail records show.
