A federal district court judge this week dismissed a civil rights lawsuit against one of four Killeen Police Department officers accused of violating the rights of a man who was killed during a no-knock raid more than two years ago.
The judge ordered that the suit against KPD officer Christian Suess be dismissed, but the lawsuit will proceed against three other officers and the city of Killeen, according to court documents.
James “Scottie” Reed, 40, was killed on Feb. 27, 2019, during a no-knock SWAT raid at his house at 215 W. Hallmark Ave. The family alleges that multiple officers fired shots into the house and that Reed was armed but did not fire his handgun.
Lawsuit filed over a year ago
Reed’s mother filed her federal civil rights lawsuit on May 27, 2020, naming the city of Killeen, and four KPD officers who were involved in the raid — Richard A. Hatfield Jr., Fred L. Baskett, Anthony Custance and Suess — as defendants.
Court filings on the lawsuit lulled for about four months until U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright issued his order on Monday.
In addition to dismissing the suit against Suess, Albright ruled on a motion to dismiss that was filed with the court on July 14, 2020. In that motion, Baskett, Hatfield Jr. and Suess relied heavily on the legal doctrine of qualified immunity, which shields police from liability in many situations.
In his ruling on Monday, Albright granted some parts of that motion and denied other sections, effectively keeping the lawsuit going against Custance, Hatfield Jr. and Baskett. The judge dismissed claims of conspiracy but the excessive force claims will continue.
“The Court has conducted a ... review of the motion to dismiss, the responses, the report and recommendation, the objections to the report and recommendation, and the applicable laws,” Albright wrote. “After that thorough review, the Court is persuaded that the Magistrate Judge’s (Jeffrey C. Manske) findings and recommendation should be adopted.”
In his report that was filed on May 11, Manske opined that the officers are not entitled to qualified immunity.
“According to (Reed-Bright’s) complaint, Reed did not have a gun in his hand nor fire at officer at the time of the raid ... Reed and (Eva Brocks, his fiancee) were in bed when the raid began and would not have been able to fire shots as fast as the unannounced shooting commenced. Thus, (Reed-Bright) alleges that the defendants shot and killed an unarmed man in his own home during a no-knock raid. If this is true, officers used lethal force at a moment when Reed posed no immediate threat of serious harm; thus, qualified immunity is improper.”
Manske also wrote that the claim of excessive force be allowed because the force was excessive, unreasonable and resulted in injury.
It has not been revealed which of the officers fired the one shot that killed Reed, although KPD stated previously that Reed was not killed by Custance. Custance was sentenced in 2019 to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation for tampering or fabricating evidence in the case. As part of his plea agreement, he relinquished his peace officer’s license.
‘We’re not going to give up’
Reed’s sister, Jumeka Reed, told the Herald on Tuesday that she was not surprised that the judge decided to dismiss the lawsuit against Suess.
“He was the only one who didn’t fire his weapon,” she said.
Still, the family knows that there likely is a long road ahead.
“I’m hoping that this will start the discovery process and we can start our own investigation,” Jumeka Reed said. “I’d like to have a trial date set because we’re really ready for this to be over with.”
It’s been 31 months since Dianne Reed-Bright last saw her son.
“He’s my son, and I love him,” she said. “I still hurt all the time because he left this world not because it was his time but because of what other people did to him.”
Even though she is trying to heal, she is ready to be in the courtroom.
“I want to fight for his rights,” Reed-Bright said. “We’re not going to give up.”
The Killeen City Council voted earlier this year to approve an ordinance banning the Killeen Police Department from using or participating in no-knock warrants.
