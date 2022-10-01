Cedric Marks

Cedric Marks

In a four-page handwritten letter to the Temple Daily Telegram, Cedric Marks talks about his pending criminal case but doesn’t include the names of Jenna Scott or Michael Swearingin, the Temple residents he is accused of killing in 2019.

“My name is Cedric Marks, and I am currently a pre-trial detainee at the Bell County Jail accused of several very serious crimes, to all of which I have maintained my innocence,” Marks said in the letter dated Sept. 13.

