Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3900 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A narcotics investigation was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1900 block of Dusk Drive.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South College Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Florence Road and West Mary Jane Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Priest Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
A theft was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Westrim Drive.
Assault on a family member was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
An assault was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Leaning Oak Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault on a family member was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Nadine Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Watercrest Road and Windfield Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Leslie Circle.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Third Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Urbantke Lane.
An arrest for cruelty to non-livestock animals, false report to a police officer was reported at 6:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Indecency with a child, sexual contact, fondling was reported at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 11:24 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Pecan Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
An accident with damage to a vehicle was reported at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue F.
An accident was reported at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Grimes Crossing Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Found property was reported at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Tejas Trail.
An arrest for assault was reported at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Winter Sun Drive.
An assault was reported at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Winter Sun Drive.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Hackberry Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East First Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
An assault was reported at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
An assault was reported at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Howe Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
