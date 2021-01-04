Investigation continues for 2 found dead near Copperas Cove

Authorities are continuing to determine the cause of death for two people who were discovered last month in western Bell County.
The two bodies were found on the evening of Dec. 31 at a residence in the 2900 block of Mimosa Drive, near Copperas Cove.
The Bell County Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene, along with Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who ordered autopsies to be performed on both of the deceased. Both bodies were taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“It is a death investigation at this point and wherever that investigations takes our detectives will determine an offense,” Bell County Sheriff’s Department Spokesman Robert Reinhard said by email on Monday.
Following a request by the Herald, as of Monday afternoon the names and ages of the victims had not been released.
