Police had no updates on the victim or the shooter stemming from a shooting in Harker Heights on Thursday afternoon, Lt. Stephen Miller with the Harker Heights Police Department said early Friday.

Around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Harker Heights police went to the intersection of Verna Lee Boulevard and South Central Texas Expressway in reference to a shooting.

