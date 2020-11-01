Is Killeen losing the war on crime? ‘A united front:’ Officials, candidates share input on Killeen’s crime rate

Is Killeen winning or losing the war on crime?
With at least 28 homicides reported in the city this year, a number double that of last year as well as approaching the all time record, city officials and candidates running for Killeen City Council have weighed in on the problem.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, as reported by the KPD, the city’s overall crime rate saw an increase of 2.6% between 2018 and 2019, the last two full years from which statistics are available. And violent crime statistics that are available for 2020 thus far — particularly homicides and assaults — are not looking good.
For 2019, the numbers break down as follows: Criminal homicide, 16; rape, 105; robbery, 124; assault, 340; burglary, 818; larceny/theft, 2,296; and auto theft, 318.
That means the homicide rate is so far this year is approaching twice what it was last year, and the rates for assault, 492, and auto theft, 261, are already higher than all of last year as well, with two months still to go in 2020. The record homicide rate in Killeen, that the Herald could find, was set at 30 in 1991, the year of the Luby’s cafeteria mass shooting, in which 23 people died in that mass shooting on Oct. 16, 1991. When it comes to Killeen homicides, no other year comes close, except for 2020. And with two months left, it’s possible Killeen could surpass 30 homicides this year.
Not all of the 28 Killeen homicides this year have been deemed “criminal,” but most of them have, including two triple-homicide cases, which are rare for Killeen. In three of the homicide cases, the Bell County grand jury took no action, meaning the homicide may have been in self-defense, and no charges were filed.
In responding to questions from the Herald last week, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said “some crime is higher than it was last year at this time, most notably homicides.”
The majority of the homicides, when the motive is known, is attributed to domestic violence, he added.
Killeen has a higher violent crime rate per 100,000 residents than the state of Texas and the country.
Killeen’s violent crime rate as of September 2020 is 433.19 per 100,000 residents, according to the city of Killeen crime report. The state rate is 415.6 per 100,000 residents as of 2019, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety; and the United States rate is 366.7 per 100,000 residents in 2019, according to the FBI website.
As of July 1, 2019, Killeen had a reported population of 151,666, up from 127,747 in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Elsewhere in Texas, several cities within a comparable size range of 100,000 to 175,000 saw a decrease in their respective crime rates between 2018 and 2019: Waco, with a population of 139,870, saw a decrease of 2.4%; Abilene (population 123,665) had a 14.1% decrease; Beaumont (118,562) 4.4% decrease; Midland (146,806) 38.4% decrease; and Round Rock (132,747) 9.4% decrease, according to DPS.
By comparison, Pasadena, at 153,689, saw a 13.4% increase.
Fayetteville, N.C., home of Fort Bragg, a military installation comparable in size to Fort Hood, had a 24 homicides in 2019, and 22 the year before that, out of a population of 211,657 as of last year.
Despite the uptick of violent crimes in Killeen this year, city officials and Killeen City Council candidates the Herald spoke with said the city is not losing the war on crime.
Candidates weigh in
“Killeen is not losing the war on crime,” City Council candidate Ed Skinner said by email. “This is a national problem. In the past six months our leaders have failed to support law and order. This attitude has spread throughout the land faster than the virus.”
Skinner said the obvious solution, both locally and nationally, is to support the police.
“I will never support defunding the police, nor would I ever tell them to stand down rather than protect our citizens and their property,” he said.
Candidate Ken Wilkerson, another one of 10 people running for three seats on the City Council in the Nov. 3 election, shares an outlook similar to Skinner’s on this issue.
“Killeen is not losing the war on crime,” Wilkerson said by email. “Crime rates are a statistical measurement that is predicated on several factors that play a role in their increase or decrease. One of the most predominate factors that affect homicide rates is the level of despair. 2020 has definitely presented its fair share of circumstances to increase despair among many people in Killeen.”
Councilmember Butch Menking, who is running for reelection, concurs.
“No, I don’t think we’re losing the war on crime,” Menking said by email. “Homicide rates are a function of societal breakdown affecting cities across the country. It’s driven by a multitude of factors. As our city increases in numbers, crime rates tend to increase. Our law enforcement has to continually be equipped with the resources they need to investigate crimes and have the cases prosecuted.”
Menking said active communities that are intolerant of crime occurring in their neighborhoods can go a long way in reducing crime.
“Calling in suspicious activities, keeping personal property secure, and being aware of your surroundings can also help,” he said. “There is no single solution to this multi-faceted problem, if there was, it would be implemented.”
Candidate Nina Cobb offers four points for the city to embrace: Increased support for our neighborhood watch programs, continuance of visual appearance of KPD in “hotspot” areas, rebuilding of trust with our communities and officers, and a focus on programs for the population group most likely to commit violent crimes, which are often young males.
“I do not think Killeen is losing the war on crime, however, I do believe we are going to have to enforce tighter gun stipulations/purchases, be more vigilant in our neighborhood and homes,” Cobb said by email. “Support (KPD) gun turn-in program and most importantly offer more information on mental health and behavior issues within the community; offering families help when there is a history of behavior or gang issues this will help with early detection. We can never forget; ‘Crime is the price society pays for abandoning character,’ James Wilson (professor at UCLA, Harvard University, advisor to the U.S. government) said. Our homes, churches, schools will have to go back to character based programs - teaching responsibility, accountability and being intentional with our actions and words we use.”
Crime and economy
John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber, at times, needs to factor crime statistics into its ongoing efforts to assist the business community.
“We get general questions from time to time when we are marketing the community at retail trade shows, etc., from companies who are gathering general information on numbers of communities,” Crutchfield said by email. “We provide them general information. When we have specific questions from someone who is considering a specific investment in the community, we go to the Police Department to get current specific data on violent and non-violent crime, often on the part of the city in which the investor is interested, and the explanations for it.
“Data changes over time. Our PD has current data and is good at providing it to us which we pass along to the investor. Rather than deal with anecdotal information, we provide the current facts. Often reputations, or public perceptions, are inaccurate and can be countered with facts.”
Cutchfield downplayed the perception that crime, often reflected on social media, drives businesses away from the city, particularly the north side of Killeen.
“Often, but not always, information on Facebook is based on public perception not data,” he said. “Often, that perception is not supported by facts. One could argue that the presence of the homeless population in North Killeen might dissuade new businesses to set up shop in that part of town not necessarily because of crime but because of the loitering and other issues that accompany the homeless.”
Council candidate Tolly James Jr. asks a question: Are we invested to win?
“I would say in this day, the manpower, training of our police department, and the retention of experienced officers must be a priority,” James said by email. “In the last three years we have cut no less than 25 positions and cut the training budget in half.”
James cited the murder rates for the city at seven for 2018 and 16 for 2019.
“There is no one governmental solution that cures all ills,” he said. “The root cause of crime is sin and hopelessness and the breakdown of the family unit — no one is born a criminal. The government can support opportunity by better economic development and support crime prevention through keeping a well trained police department and through teaming up with the community with neighborhood watches. This is a new challenge, a unique year that has led to great challenges, but together we can improve our community.”
Candidate Leo Gukeisen acknowledges that there is no “fix all method” for lowering crime, and supports the use of the police reserve force, as specified in the city’s charter.
“Homicides are the most hardest crimes to truly prevent,” Gukeisen said by email. “I would not say we are losing the war, but are in a battle with it, on crime here in our city. Our police officers are doing the best they can with the tools and personnel they have.
“It takes contributions from the police department, community leaders and members and our city council. The Killeen Police Department is doing a good job at community policing with the resources they have at their disposal. I would like to discuss community involvement and a Police Reserve (Auxiliary Police Force). We need to get the community really involved because they are the true eyes and ears of our city.”
KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said by email that KPD does have a police reserve force, with no members currently in it.
COVID Impact
Councilmember Debbie Nash-King notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted KPD’s efforts.
“The Killeen Police Department (KPD) is doing a good job with the resources they have at the present time to protect the citizens of Killeen,” Nash-King said by email. “There are many factors to why individuals commit a crime such as drugs, domestic violence, and bad behavior of the individuals. The biggest challenge that KPD has is COVID-19 which limits their contact with residents through their Community Outreach programs. They are working with other agencies to assistance with lowering the crime in our city. However, it takes the entire community working together to assist police officers with reducing crime by reporting suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.”
According to the Killeen Police Department’s 2019 Annual Report, the department responded to 152,000 calls for service in 2019, compared with 161,213 the year before. So far in 2020, they have responded to 127,254 service calls, as of early last week.
That can be a lot of calls for the 235 sworn police officers currently on the KPD force.
“My solution would be to listen to and support our law enforcement experts; compare and contrast mitigating measures with similar cities that have seen these peaks and successfully dealt with it; and (most importantly) address the problems that cause the despair such as lack of employment opportunities for the talented workforce in Killeen which will spur upward economic mobility and the cities revenue growth,” Wilkerson said.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra calls for “a united front.”
“This year we have seen an increase in homicides but in no way are we going to give up on our fight to lower our crime rate,” Segarra said by email. “Most of the homicides have been related to gang or drug violence that have happened inside residences or people that were connected to each other in some way. Because of that, we need to continue to work on preventive measure like more police presence, working with local organizations that can help identify issues, and getting more witnesses to come forward when they see something and report it, before or after a crime.
“It will take a united effort on all fronts, not just from our police, because crime is something that in order to minimize it will require that we as a community come together and push it out of our city and I believe the citizens of Killeen are ready to do just that.”
With respect to the issue of crime’s impact on economic development, Segarra said that businesses use different variables when looking to move into an area, and that the city does provide crime data if requested. He also said the city provides other important data on such things as its strong workforce, affordable housing, its schools and university, the airport, its diverse community and central location in the state, among others.
“In speaking to some of the businesses that have come here, they have expressed an interest in being engaged in our community and contributing to doing what they can to help improve our city,” the mayor said. “As an example are some of the ones in our downtown area. They are part of our downtown committee and because of their involvement and recommendations, we have seen improvements to our downtown area. It is important that we as a city let businesses know that we are here to help them be successful and that we will do what we can as a city.”
Police chief
In keeping with the majority of council members and candidates who have shared their input, KPD Chief Kimble said Killeen is not losing the war on crime, but also notes that at least one type of crime has seen a recent increase.
“Statistics is one metric and the most common metric used to measure crime,” Kimble said by email. “Using statistics, alone, some crime is higher than it was last year at this time, most notably homicides. We at the Killeen Police Department try very hard to review the causation of all crime, especially homicides, to ascertain what could we have done to prevent the crimes. As we currently stand the city of Killeen’s violent crime rate is much higher than this time last year, and the property crime rate is much lower than this time last year.”
Added Kimble: “As an agency, we are tasked to aggressively investigate each and every homicide that occurs in the city, as the police chief I try to look for the causation of the homicides, in an attempt to prevent them from re-occurring, and I have noticed the following trends;
- The Killeen Police Department investigated two homicides in which children were shot
- The Killeen Police Department investigated two homicides in which three people were killed in each incident
- The majority of homicide victims in the City of Killeen are African- American
- The majority of people killed in the City of Killeen were males
- The majority of people killed in the City of Killeen were 30 years of age or younger
- The majority of the homicides, when the motive is known, is attributed to domestic violence
- Many victims involved in non-fatal shootings fail to cooperate with the investigation
“I do not believe Killeen is losing the war on crime but, statistically, we have a relatively small number of people involved in high risk, lifestyle type behaviors, that is driving the crime rate in the city. The mission statement of the Killeen Police Department is to reduce crime, reduce the fear of crime, and enhance public safety. Admittedly, so far this has been a tough year given COVID-19, the lack of community outreach due to COVID-19, the national narrative toward police and recruiting challenges for the police department in our crime reduction efforts,” Kimble said.
“We have had an impact on the fear of crime as the majority of the residents go through their day without feeling the effects of crime and we are continuing our outreach efforts in alternative methods, mainly virtually. Additionally, we continue to enhance public safety, mainly thorough our partners in the community; the faith-based community, civic service agencies, the business community and our governmental partners.”
Staffing
KPD’s total approved budget for fiscal year 2021 is $32.7 million. This represents a 6.88% increase from FY 2020, and includes $2.1 million in overtime expenditures, up from $1.1 million budgeted the year before.
“The increase ... is due to more accurately predicting and budgeting accordingly what we most likely will need in the overtime budget,” KPD Commander Ronnie Supak explained in August.
In 2019, KPD had 258 officers, down two from the previous year. The Killeen Police Department is authorized 260 sworn positions this year, with 235 of those positions filled as of last week, and according to KPD’s 2019 annual report, 14 civilians with an additional four in training.
“We now have 260 sworn because we were approved two new positions, Assistant Chief and Training Sergeant,” Miramontez said last week.
In 2019, 13,247 law enforcement agencies reported their staffing levels to the FBI. These agencies reported that, as of Oct. 31, 2019, they collectively employed 697,195 sworn officers and 306,075 civilians — a rate of 3.5 employees per 1,000 inhabitants, according to the FBI.
From the 235 currently filled sworn officer positions at KPD and total civilian staff of 18, this comes to a rate of 1.7 KPD employees per every 1,000 residents of Killeen, lower than the FBI figures.
However, Kimble said trying to apply a set number of officers per 1,000 residents is not a good way of staffing a police department.
“The number of officers that are needed in a community is based largely on the makeup of the community thus, I do not know or subscribe to the notion of a set number of officers per 1,000 residents, and believe that the per capita approach fails to account for environmental differences among jurisdictions, as outlined by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP),” Kimble said. “IACP states, ‘Given the disadvantages noted above as well others, the IACP has strongly advised against using populations rates for police staffing.’ The IACP further states, ‘Ratios, such as officers-per-thousand population, are totally inappropriate as a basis for staffing decisions … Defining patrol staffing allocations and deployment requirements is a complex endeavor which requires consideration of an extensive series of factors and a sizeable body of reliable, current data.’”
A 51-page diagnostic analysis of KPD put together by U.S. Department of Justice was presented to the public in June 2018. Then-new KPD Chief Kimble had asked the DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs to comb through years of crime data and conduct interviews and research in order to determine the strengths — and weaknesses — of the department. Kimble’s first day on the job was Sept. 1, 2017. The DOJ study analyzed population trends back to 1930 and crime data back to 1997.
Many of the struggles already were known to the department: staffing woes and a violent crime rate that had been rising since 2013, along with the city’s population and calls for service.
Violent crimes, it seems, is still on the rise.
Killeen crimes in 2020 (Jan. 1 through September)
Homicide 28 (through October)
Rape 60
Robbery 80
Aggravated Assault 492
Burglary 428
Residential 257
Non-residential 17
Motor vehicle theft 261
Theft/Larceny 1,757
Crimes in Texas cities
Killeen (Population 151,832 )
Crime/2019/2018
Murder 16/7
Rape 105/117
Robbery 124/146
Assault 340/307
Burglary 818/854
Larceny,Theft 2,296/2,233
Auto theft 318/249
Overall percent of change: 2.6% increase
Waco (Population 139,870)
2019 2018
Murder 10 2
Rape 88 130
Robbery 133 122
Assault 568 501
Burglary 784 1,099
Larceny/Theft 3,492 3,342
Auto theft 323 327
Overall percent of change: 2.4% decrease
Abilene (Population 123,665 )
Crime 2019/2018
Murder 6/8
Rape 87/131
Robbery 68/104
Assault 298/382
Burglary 576/734
Larceny, Theft 2,330/2,567
Auto theft 206/232
Overall percent of change: 14.1% decrease
Pasadena (Population 153,689 )
Crime/2019/2018
Murder 8/7
Rape 82/109
Robbery 182/159
Assault 567/404
Burglary 530/519
Larceny/Theft 2,789/2,603
Auto theft 542/345
Overall percent of change: 13.4% increase
Fayetteville, N.C., near Fort Bragg (Population 209,889 - source Fayetteville Police Dept. 2019 Annual Report )
Crime 2019/2018
Homicide 24/22
Rape 97/111
Robbery 276/246
Aggravated Assault 1,074*/1,302
Burglary 1,403/1,841
Larceny/Theft 5,758/6,597
Auto theft 377/425
*Aggravated assault (victims) 1,398
Overall percent of change: Data not available
Killeen Police Dept. staffing, by year
KPD officers/Killeen population (Source - U.S. Census Bureau)
2020: 260 (sworn)/151,666 (as last reported)
2019: 258/151,666
2018: 260/149,103
2017: 280/145,480
2016: 281/145,045
2020 Killeen Homicides (as of Oct. 31)
Jan. 8 — 32-year-old Michael Cirilo was shot at his home in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive in central Killeen near West Jasper Drive. No arrests have been announced.
Jan. 10 — 18-year-old James Centron Taylor Mitchell Jr. was fatally shot in the 4200 block of Corrine Drive. Police said he forced entry into the residence. Police said the Bell County grand jury did not take action on this case based on information presented.
Jan. 14 — 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Scott died while in the care of a sitter. On Jan. 23, Shanique Shaniel-Shavon Parker, 29, was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.
Feb. 9 — 63-year-old Ann Evans who was shot at her home in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street near North Gilmer Street in Killeen. On April 22, Luke Matthew Cuellar, 25, was charged with murder.
Feb. 10 — 19-year-old Teckla Domesca was fatally shot at his home in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive near East Rancier Avenue. On Feb. 14, Jordan Henry Jessup, 21, was charged with theft of a firearm. No other arrests have been announced.
Feb. 10 — 27-year-old John Dearmontrice Mitchell-Monroe was stabbed to death at his home in the 2300 block of Andover Drive. Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, 27, was charged with murder.
March 1 — 20-year-old Shelby Jones was shot at a nightclub in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street. Jones died at a nearby convenience store in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street. Police said the Bell County grand jury did not take action on this case based on information presented.
March 14 — 22-year-old Asia Cline, 23-year-old Shaquan Markell Allred and 23-year-old Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr. were fatally shot at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue in Killeen. On Aug. 28, Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, of Newton, Mississippi, was arrested and extradited to Killeen and subsequently charged with capital murder.
March 16 — 22-year-old Terrance Darnell Iles was shot in the 2900 block of Lake Road in north Killeen. No arrests have been announced.
March 23 — 22-year-old Michael Steven Wardrobe was fatally shot on Dustin Court in Killeen. On March 25, Jovino Jamel Roy, 22, was charged with murder.
March 29 — 20-year-old Kaitlyn Silverio, of Temple, was fatally shot in Killeen. On April 1, De’Jauna Monte Williams, 18, and Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr., 19, were charged with murder.
May 4 — 58-year-old Kevin Anton Davis was shot in the 1200 block of Goodhue Drive. No arrests have been announced.
May 11 — 7-month-old Nalani Jessica Hendrich died of injuries such as traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture, scalp tissue swelling, respiratory failure and abusive head trauma. On July 6, Eddie Octavius Braswell was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury/mental defect-intentional.
June 1 — 30-year-old Ricky Darnell Ball was shot in the 2800 block of Kerrville Circle. No arrests have been announced.
June 1 — 35-year-old Christopher McWhorter was shot in the 600 block of West Green Avenue. No arrests have been announced.
June 2 — 29-year-old Jared Michael Tristan was fatally shot in the 400 block of Alpine Street in Killeen. Police said the Bell County grand jury did not take action on this case based on information presented.
June 14 — 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett was fatally shot in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive in Killeen. On June 21, 24-year-old Breez Collier and 18-year-old Jessica Hampton were charged with murder.
June 19 — Remains of Gregory Wedel-Morales, a soldier missing since August 2019, were found near Florence Road in Killeen. No arrests have been announced.
June 25 — 50-year-old Nilsa Maria Arce was thrown off a second-floor balcony in the 800 block of Henderson Street. She died June 27 at the hospital. On June 26, 35-year-old Raymond Antonio Rivera was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Sept. 14 — 24-year-old Jonathon Allen Hampton was shot in the head in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive. He died Sept. 16 at a hospital. Police announced one suspect in custody for questioning. No charges have been announced.
Sept. 14 — 14-year-old Jervontrae Robinson was fatally shot in the 5000 block of Williamette Lane. No arrests have been announced.
Sept. 19 — 43-year-old Emma Jones was fatally shot in the 2600 block of Lewis Street. On Sept. 24, Chance Anthony Harrison was arrested in Dallas.
Sept. 25 — 18-year-old Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres was fatally shot in the 2500 block of Camp Cooper Drive. No arrests have been announced.
Oct. 24 - Rodell Emmanuel Wallace, 29, Robin Renee Moses, 30 and Malcolm Jamal Laborn, 26 were found in a residence on Blair Street with apparently fatal gunshot wounds. As of Oct. 31, no arrests have been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.