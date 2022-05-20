A Killeen traffic stop resulted in a drug charge for one man.
Darrell Monley was charged with possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less Wednesday after Killeen police pulled him over for a speeding violation in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald Friday.
“During the traffic stop investigation, (the police officer) observed nervous behavior and furtive movements within the vehicle which raised reasonable suspicion to further investigate possible criminal activity,” the affidavit stated.
Monley was asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle, to which he replied, “It’s not mine,” according to the affidavit.
Killeen police said Monley then produced a large bag from the passenger floorboard containing 9.65 ounces of marijuana that field tested positive for THC.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Monley Thursday setting his bond at $15,000.
Monley was not listed as an inmate on the Bell County Jail website as of Friday afternoon.
