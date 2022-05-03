BELTON — A jury that was empaneled last week heard from attorneys one last time on Tuesday before retiring to deliberate on the fate of a 16-year-old Killeen teenager who is accused of capital murder.
Jordan Hampton, 16, has been held in the county’s juvenile detention center since his arrest on June 23, 2020. He was 15 years old when the alleged incident occurred and he was certified to stand trial as an adult.
Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett, 24, was shot and killed on June 14, 2020. Police said that he had arranged to meet a prostitute known as “Tiny”; instead, he was shot and killed during an armed robbery in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.
Jordan Hampton’s sister, Jessica Hampton, 19, is accused of arranging the robbery. She is set to be tried on a capital murder charge later this month.
A third co-defendant, 26-year-old Breez “Tiny” Collier, testified on Friday that she was feet away from the shooting but that it was too dark to see who was behind the muzzle flash.
Collier has a trial date set for June 20.
Attorneys argue one last time
The jury, which was seated on April 25, had to consider five days’ worth of testimony and evidence. Finally, on Tuesday, after Judge Steve Duskie read the court’s charge and jury instructions, jurors heard arguments from the state and defense.
“What happened that night is that Jordan Hampton shot and killed Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett while they were committing a robbery,” said Assistant District Attorney Jamie Decker, in her closing argument. “Jordan and Jessica had a plan in place and they brought in Breez Collier to assist. To Jessica and Breez, this was no big deal because they’d gotten away with it in the past without anyone getting hurt. This time was different because they brought in Jordan and it got ugly.”
Decker said that Ali-Barnett was not a perfect person.
“He was OK with paying for pleasure, but he had no idea he’d be paying with his life,” she said.
Decker reminded jurors about the evidence that was presented during the trial, such as phone and text records, testimony and video footage.
None of that was nearly enough for defense attorney Seth Fuller, who told the jury to remember that Jordan Hampton has Constitutional rights that should be protected.
“There is a very low standard to secure an indictment against someone. ‘Beyond a reasonable doubt’ is the highest of standards,” Fuller said. “You are justice warriors, holding the state to the highest standard. You heard lies, garbage and non-recollections. The one reliable witness, the neighbor, could not identify Jordan Hampton.”
DNA evidence taken from the scene returned to an unknown male and Collier’s prints were the only ones found at the scene.
“They have nothing, nada, zilch, zero, goose-egg,” Fuller said. “The state can’t point to a single piece of physical evidence. Everything is based on the testimony of unbelievable people. This is reasonable doubt.”
June 14, 2020
On June 14, 2020, Killeen police officers responded to a shots-fired call around 1:59 a.m. in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they located Ali-Barnett, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, at the corner of Evergreen Drive and Florence Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim’s pockets had been turned inside out when Killeen police arrived on scene,” according to the arrest affidavit.
As part of their investigation, police reviewed surveillance videos from a residence on Evergreen. On Tuesday, two videos were shown in court.
One shows a woman, whom police said is Jessica Hampton, talking on a cell phone and seeming to pace. A dark car, which belonged to the victim, arrived and parked, shutting off its headlights.
In a shorter, second video, three unidentifiable people can be seen walking in front of a residence and then running away.
Through the investigation, police said they learned that Collier walked up with a man called “Lucky” and another male known as “Keem.” Collier got into the vehicle with the victim for a few minutes and then the victim and Collier got out of the car and walked to the side of the house where it was dark, according to the affidavit.
Jessica Hampton allegedly told police that she “heard a shot and then another couple of shots...” and saw the victim fall to the ground at the intersection. She said she saw blood and a male going through the victim’s pockets.
Police said when they searched Hampton’s phone, a text thread indicated the two women planned to rob Ali-Barnett.
