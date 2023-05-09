It has been nine years since gunfire erupted in the early morning at a Killeen apartment building, leading to the death of a beloved local police detective and nine years in jail with no trial for a Killeen resident.

Killeen resident Marvin Louis Guy, 58, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He is still being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges — including $1.5 million on the most serious charge of capital murder of a peace officer.

Marvin Guy File 3.jpg

Officers salute during the funeral for Detective Charles "Chuck" Dinwiddie at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday May 17, 2014.
Marvin Guy case

Garett Galloway speaks for his brother, Marvin Guy, during a news conference on Monday morning at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton. Guy was booked into the Bell County Jail nine years ago but numerous trial dates — including one that was supposed to be this week — have been canceled through the years. A new trial date has been set for Oct. 30, according to court records. On Monday, outside the justice center, the family was joined by representatives with Pure Justice, Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club, Huey P. Newton Gun Club, the NAACP of Austin, Black Opportunities, Tiffany D. Loftin and others. Guy is accused of killing a Killeen police detective during a 5 a.m. no-knock raid at Guy’s home in Killeen on May 9, 2014.
