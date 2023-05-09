Garett Galloway speaks for his brother, Marvin Guy, during a news conference on Monday morning at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton. Guy was booked into the Bell County Jail nine years ago but numerous trial dates — including one that was supposed to be this week — have been canceled through the years. A new trial date has been set for Oct. 30, according to court records. On Monday, outside the justice center, the family was joined by representatives with Pure Justice, Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club, Huey P. Newton Gun Club, the NAACP of Austin, Black Opportunities, Tiffany D. Loftin and others. Guy is accused of killing a Killeen police detective during a 5 a.m. no-knock raid at Guy’s home in Killeen on May 9, 2014.
An apartment building in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive as it was seen Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Killeen. Almost four years ago, Marvin Guy was charged with the capital murder of Killeen police officer Charles Dinwiddie during a no-knock, narcotics warrant service on Circle M Drive.
A Killeen Police SUV is seen on Circle M Drive in Killeen Friday afternoon May 9 as police detectives with Texas Rangers and FBI work the scene where two police officers were shot serving search warrants.
bryan correira | herald An investigator photographs a scene on Circle M Drive in Killeen Friday May 9, where two Killeen Police Officers were shot serving search warrants.
It has been nine years since gunfire erupted in the early morning at a Killeen apartment building, leading to the death of a beloved local police detective and nine years in jail with no trial for a Killeen resident.
Killeen resident Marvin Louis Guy, 58, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He is still being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges — including $1.5 million on the most serious charge of capital murder of a peace officer.
Guy is accused of shooting KPD Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know police officers were entering his residence during the 5 a.m. raid. In the years since the raid, no-knock warrants have come under fire nationwide, including in Killeen where the local police department is now banned from doing them.
The trial has been delayed for several reasons over the years, including: Defense attorneys saying the DA's office has not released all the evidence in the case; Guy's lawyers being fired or quiting; and Guy's health.
A new trial date has been set for Oct. 30, according to court records. On Monday, outside the justice center, the family was joined by representatives with Pure Justice, Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club, Huey P. Newton Gun Club, the NAACP of Austin, Black Opportunities, Tiffany D. Loftin and others.
