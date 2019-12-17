Michael Bernard Smith

BELTON — A Bell County judge on Tuesday admonished a Harker Heights man during a sentencing hearing before sentencing him to probation for punching children and choking a woman earlier this year.

Michael Bernard Smith, 34, pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 in Judge Fancy Jezek’s 426th Judicial District Court to two third-degree felonies: injury to a child with intentional bodily injury and assault of a family member by choking.

