The third time was not a charm for a Copperas Cove man accused of murdering a soldier in Killeen, as a judge again denied a bond reduction motion in the case.
Jovino Jamel Roy, 23, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $500,000. After a remote hearing on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie decided not to reduce Roy’s bond.
Prior to Duskie being elected to the bench, Judge Fancy Jezek on April 14, 2020, reduced Roy’s bond from $1 million to $500,000, but she did not approve a personal recognizance bond interview.
After a second bond hearing on Aug. 4, 2020, Jezek did not reduce the bond further.
Roy was arrested and booked on March 25, 2020, after police said he shot 22-year-old Michael Steven Wardrobe five times. Killeen police on March 23, 2020, responded to the scene of the shooting in the 3700 block of Dustin Court in west Killeen.
Police said they located 10 .40-caliber shell casings at the scene.
Roy told police he got into a physical altercation with Wardrobe, and Roy said he pulled his gun and shot Wardrobe multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit.
Roy was indicted on a charge of murder on Aug. 12, 2020.
His defense attorney said that a jury trial date is uncertain.
“We’re looking at endless incarceration,” said Bobby Barina. “I’m asking that you say no to that and entertain the presumption of innocence.”
The state’s prosecutor said that nothing has changed since the prior two bond hearings.
“This is a situation where he presents a danger to the community, to his ex-wife who still lives in Killeen and possibly to himself as well,” said Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple.
At the bond hearing on Aug. 4, 2020, Strimple said that Roy had used a firearm to threaten Wardrobe during an incident prior to the shooting and also had busted out Wardrobe’s car windows. She said that Roy’s wife was involved with Wardrobe.
During the hearings, both Jezek and Duskie heard testimony from three of Roy’s Army buddies as character witnesses.
