Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.