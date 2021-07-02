A judge approved a bond reduction for a 21-year-old woman accused of robbing a man last year at the Killeen Mall.
Prior to the hearing on Thursday, the bond for September Bliss Inniger was $100,000, on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge. After hearing testimony and arguments from attorneys, Judge Paul LePak reduced the bond to $35,000, on that charge.
Inniger remained in jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $42,000, including other misdemeanor charges.
Co-defendant Lanae Tipton, 19, has had several bond reduction hearings on her case and the judge has repeatedly denied those motions.
Inniger and Tipton, who reportedly were roommates, were booked into jail on Feb. 22, 2020. They were indicted on May 20, 2020.
Tipton’s case is set to be heard first by a jury, on July 26.
A trial date has been set for Nov. 29 in Inniger’s case.
Both cases are being heard in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Prior to making his decision, LePak heard from Kayla Williams, Inniger’s longtime friend.
“I was shocked when I heard (she had been arrested),” Williams said. “She was on a path of getting off probation (on an unrelated charge) and she was planning on joining the military to serve our country.”
She said that Inniger could live with her in Killeen if released.
Inniger’s defense attorney said that his client could be put on a GPS monitor if allowed out on bond.
“She’s a hard worker, she would get a job, she would show up for court and the public would be safe,” said Tom Seigman.
The state’s prosecutor argued that Inniger would be a risk because of her criminal history that includes a motion to revoke probation on a Coryell County felony case.
The accusation
On Feb. 20, 2020, Killeen police were called to the location where they made contact with a man who stated a gun was pointed at him when he was trying to purchase a cellphone from two women, according to the arrest affidavit.
He told police that the women stole a Glock handgun, its magazine and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a vehicle. He was able to provide the license plate number.
The man said he had met one of the women who went by “Tiffany Snow” online through the LetGo app.
Police found the car at another location. A woman, later identified as Tipton, was inside and told police the car belonged to her.
“Another female approached them and provided a false name, Sylvia,” police said. Police later identified her as Inniger.
Police said they found the handgun magazine inside and the car matched the description given by the alleged victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.