A Bell County judge last week approved a personal recognizance bond for a woman who is accused of helping her boyfriend cover up the murder of a Fort Hood soldier last year in Harker Heights.
Judge Paul LePak heard testimony from the defendant, Estrellita Hidalgo Falcon, of Killeen during the livestreamed hearing Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Falcon, 37, still was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a bond of $100,000, on a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
LePak ruled that Falcon would have to wear an ankle monitor and that she would not be allowed to leave Bell County without permission.
She was indicted on Dec. 9, 2020. According to jail records, Falcon already has been sentenced in county court to 60 days in jail on a Class A misdemeanor charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Heights police said that Brandon Michael Olivares, 29, of Killeen shot and killed Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans, 27, while he was sleeping in his Jeep Renegade last year. Police said that Falcon, the girlfriend of Oliveras, drove the victim’s vehicle without the permission of Rosecrans or another co-signer of the vehicle and later lied to police.
On May 18, 2020, Heights first responders went to reports of a fire in the 2100 block of Fuller Lane and located the body of Rosecrans inside his Jeep, which was fully engulfed in flames.
Olivares was indicted on Sept. 16, 2020, on a murder charge. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $1.1 million.
Falcon’s defense attorney said that his client initially was arrested on the misdemeanor charge and that the felony charge later was added.
“You are required to reduce this bond to an amount she can afford,” said Tom Seigman.
The state’s prosecutor made sure that LePak was aware of the alleged connection between Falcon’s state jail felony charge and Olivares’s first-degree felony murder charge.
“The court should be aware of the underlying things that caused this defendant to be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns. “The court should not reduce the bond in this case.”
Before LePak ruled on the defense’s motion to reduce bond, Falcon testified that she has a place to live in Killeen with a friend and a job at a fast-food restaurant waiting.
She told the court that she had only recently moved to Killeen from another Texas town with her boyfriend, Olivares.
Allegations
Police said that when Rosecrans was shot, he was reclined in the passenger seat of his Jeep with Falcon in the backseat and Oliveras had been driving.
When Falcon was interviewed by the Heights detectives later in the month of May, she allegedly denied any knowledge of the fatal shooting, and said that she and Oliveras were no longer in a relationship.
On June 4, 2020, officers found Oliveras and Falcon at a residence in the 1600 block of Alamo Ave., according to the arrest affidavit.
The affidavits of Olivares and Falcon give different accounts for the reasons behind the alleged murder.
Falcon’s affidavit said that Oliveras was discussing the “sale of guns” with Rosecrans. Oliveras wanted more money than Rosecrans was willing to give him, according to the affidavit for Falcon.
Olivares allegedly told police several different versions of events, according to the affidavit for arrest. He said that he, Rosecrans and two other people had traveled to San Antonio to purchase narcotics and then drove back to Bell County, which matches cell phone pings that showed the phones of Rosecrans and Olivares together from the night of May 17 to the morning of May 18, 2020.
An unnamed witness told police that Olivares waited until Rosecrans fell asleep to shoot him and had shot him because he was being “too greedy,” according to the affidavit.
The medical examiner later found four gunshot entrance wounds to the soldier’s head and neck. The appearance of the wounds let police to believe that he was shot at close proximity.
