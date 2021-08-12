A defense attorney used a First Amendment argument to challenge a Bell County district court judge on the gag order that the judge imposed in 2015 in a Killeen capital murder case, but no ruling was made on the matter during a hearing this week.
Marvin Louis Guy, 56, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. Accused of killing a Killeen police detective during a no-knock warrant, Guy is facing the death penalty after being indicted on four capital felony charges. His bonds total $4 million.
Guy is accused of shooting aKilleen Police Department SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, who later died, during a 5 a.m. no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie and other officers were shot and the detective died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
Another status hearing will be held in about a month. Multiple trial dates have been set in Guy’s case through the years.
As of Thursday, court records show no trial date set.
Unconstitutional?
Defense attorneys for Guy filed a motion in June to have the longstanding gag order lifted, and a hearing was held on the motion on Thursday. The gag order prevents members of the media from obtaining comments from attorneys or any other people involved in the case, which could be seen as a “prior restraint” on the First Amendment by restricting free speech.
Courts also have to consider whether a gag order is needed to ensure a fair trial, however.
On Thursday, Judge John Gauntt heard arguments from Guy’s lead defense attorney, Mike Ware.
“I don’t think Mr. Guy ever agreed to the gag order,” Ware said. “This new team would like to see the gag order lifted. I understand the court’s authority to impose a gag order, but there’s a strong presumption — under the First Amendment and the Texas Constitution — opposing prior restraint of speech and therefore against gag orders. The law is very strong in favor of the First Amendment.”
The state’s prosecutor did not argue against lifting the gag order, opting to leave the matter at the judge’s discretion.
Gauntt did not make a decision on Thursday.
“I’ll take the issue under advisement and will issue an opinion,” he said.
Also during the hearing on Thursday, the judge ruled on the defense’s motion for discovery that they filed earlier this week. The autopsy photographs and the medical examiner’s complete file were among the 40-plus items the defense team requested.
Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns argued against relinquishing the autopsy photographs out of concern that they would be made public.
“They don’t offer any evidentiary value; it’s a single gunshot wound to the face,” he said.
Ware insisted, countering that in past murder trials he always had copies of autopsy images and the full report.
“They have it; we want it so we can be on equal footing,” he said.
Gauntt ordered the evidence to be released to the defense team but imposed a protective order on the photographs to them from being made public.
