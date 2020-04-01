A Bell County judge on Tuesday halved the bond of a man charged with murder in Harker Heights, but as of Wednesday the man remained in custody.
Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin, 26, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $500,000. When arraigned in March, the justice of the peace set the bond at $1 million.
The bond hearing took place in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Franklin is accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old Killeen man on March 15 at Club Krush in Harker Heights.
Heights police responded to the club at 201 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. around 3:27 a.m.
Michael Anthony Hackney Jr. died and one other man was injured in the shooting.
Both club security and police officers performed CPR on Hackney before he was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, where he died.
Witnesses said the incident began as a verbal argument that led to a fight and then a shooting, according to a HHPD release.
Franklin allegedly left the scene in a black or dark gray Dodge Charger.
