A Bell County judge decided against reducing the bond this week of a Killeen man who has been awaiting trial on a murder charge since being booked into the Bell County Jail more than two and a half years ago.
Parish Dionte Young, 28, was indicted on March 28, 2018, in connection to the shooting death of Larry James Sterling Jr., 35, on Feb. 10, 2018, in Harker Heights.
Young has been in custody since Feb. 20, 2018.
At a prior bond hearing on Sept. 28, 2018, Judge Paul LePak reduced Young’s $1 million bond to $100,000, but after hearing arguments and brief testimony from Young during a remote hearing on Thursday, the judge did not want to further reduce the amount.
“I pledge to do my best to prioritize this case for trial but I can’t justify reducing the bond any more than I have previously,” LePak said.
A trial date was set in the case for April 26, 2021.
Both the state’s prosecutor and defense team expressed their eagerness to present their cases to a jury.
“This is one of the oldest cases we have,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns.
Defense attorney Steve Lee said that he has “a very big file” of evidence.
“We’ll be ready to go,” he said.
LePak said that cases that are old, with defendants in jail, are given priority.
Young’s is not the only case from years ago that is awaiting resolution.
Marvin Louis Guy, 56, is facing a capital murder charge and other capital felonies and has been held in jail since May 10, 2014. Three defendants in a Temple double murder case have been held in jail since 2016: Lupe Martinez Chappa, 22, Rodrigo Lara Gutierrez, 23, and Justin Lane Slatton Jr., 24.
Seven people are in custody who were booked in 2017 and 25 other people besides Young have been in the county jail since 2018, according to jail records.
The accusations
On Feb. 10, 2018, police found a man lying in the middle of West Beeline Lane not breathing with a gunshot wound in his neck, Heights police said in a news release, previously. Officers began CPR, but quickly realized that he had multiple gunshot wounds. The man, later identified as Sterling, died at the scene.
Sterling’s girlfriend told police that he went out with a friend to shoot some pool. She called him at 2 a.m., and said that Sterling sounded angry on the phone. That was the last time she spoke to him, according to the arrest affidavit.
The friend who was with Sterling that night told police that the two of them had been together at several different clubs before they were kicked out of R&B Karaoke in Killeen.
Sterling and Young were riding in a car together when they began to argue, police said. Sterling punched Young while they were both in the car, then once more through an open car window after he got out of the car, according to the affidavit.
After Young was punched a second time, Young allegedly shot Sterling through the rolled down car window. Police said that Young then pointed the gun at the driver of the car, and demanded that he drive away.
Sterling was from Louisiana and left behind a daughter and a son, according to his obituary in The Advocate, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, newspaper.
