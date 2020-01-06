ALLEN.SECOYA.jpg

Secoya Deon Allen Jr.

BELTON — A Bell County judge denied a bond reduction motion filed by the attorney for an 18-year-old Killeen man who allegedly shot a teenage girl in the face last year.

Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, said that Secoya Deon Allen Jr. could apply for a personal recognizance (PR) bond with conditions that included no contact with the victim or her family, GPS monitoring and a curfew.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.