A Bell County judge decided, for the fourth time, not to reduce a $200,000 bond in the case of a Killeen man accused of shooting another man in the face last year.
Jeffrie Sterling Lane Jr., 28, remained in custody on Thursday. He was booked into the Bell County Jail on Dec. 29, 2019, after being arrested by U.S. Marshals in Austin.
Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, has heard the case at least three previous times, retaining the bond each time.
“I don’t want to burden the court, but I believe since the last hearing (in May) there’s been a change in circumstances that warrants revisiting by the court,” said defense attorney Jeff Linick during the remote hearing on Wednesday. “He’s been in custody for going on a year. This case will have to get resolved in a jury trial and there are no guarantees. He could spend at least a year or more in custody before he gets his day in court.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that the bond should remain the same.
“This is the fourth bond hearing on the same case, and we already have presented evidence,” said Assistant District Attorney Dana Nelson. “The defendant said under oath he intentionally shot the victim in the face. For the safety of the community, the bond should remain the same.”
During a previous hearing, on May 20, Lane testified that the victim had threatened his family and the shooting was in self-defense. He claimed that he shot the victim once and that he had fired three warning shots.
Nelson said during that prior hearing that Lane was not allowed to possess a firearm after two misdemeanor convictions for family assault.
Dec. 27, 2019
Killeen police on the afternoon of Dec. 27, 2019, responded to a shots-fired call in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive. When they got there, they saw a man with a gunshot wound. Police were told that the suspect fled toward Andover Drive, one street to the east.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were in a verbal altercation when shots were fired,” according to KPD in a news release on Dec. 28, 2019. “Witnesses told officers that the suspect fled on foot towards Andover Drive and barricaded himself inside a residence.”
Police evacuated residents and blocked off several roads near the area.
Witness accounts stated Lane shot at the man three times and missed. Lane allegedly shot at the man a fourth time and hit him.
The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with life-threatening injuries.
A tip to detectives said Lane was in the Austin area. Lane was arrested at a Motel 6, according to the arrest affidavit.
