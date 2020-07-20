A Bell County district court judge decided not to reduce the bond that had been set for a man accused of two felony charges in Killeen in 2018.
Domien Zerone Fulton, 34, of Harker Heights, was booked into jail over two years ago, on July 4, 2018. Jail records show that he has been held in lieu of bonds totaling $500,000 on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in a weapons-free zone, a second-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Also during the livestreamed hearing on Monday, Fulton rejected the state’s plea bargain offer of 30 years in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently.
The 27th Judicial District court coordinator set a jury trial date of Dec. 7 for Fulton’s case.
Before making his decision on the defense’s bond reduction motion, Judge John Gauntt heard testimony from the state trooper who arrested Fulton and arguments from the attorneys.
“His bonds are excessive and should be reduced,” said defense attorney Tim Mahler. “He wants his day in court and I don’t know when that will happen.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that Fulton was a habitual offender, a flight risk and a danger to the community.
“I ask the court to consider the nature of the offense and the circumstances,” said Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin. “He was on parole when this occurred.”
The judge heard from one witness for the state, the state trooper who told the court more details about Fulton’s encounter with police on June 30, 2018.
Trooper Benjamin Tester was patrolling Farm-to-Market 439 near WS Young Boulevard in Killeen when he attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding at around 2 a.m.
“At first, it looked like he would stop — he slowed, moved to the side of the road and put his indicator on — but then he took off,” Tester said.
The pursuit ended when the driver, later identified as Fulton, attempted a turn at a high rate of speed and crashed into a telephone pole, the trooper said.
During the pursuit, Tester said he saw a “metallic object” thrown from the driver’s side window.
Officers later went back to the yard into which the metal object had been thrown and recovered a loaded .38 caliber handgun, according to the arrest affidavit.
Fulton was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was arrested on July 4, 2018, on warrants.
