After hearing the testimony of four witnesses, a Bell County judge decided against reducing the bond that had been set for a man accused of shooting into a car full of people at a fast-food restaurant last month.
Jontay Perez Naylor, 25, of Killeen was booked into jail on May 29 and has been held on bonds totaling $322,000.
Seven charges and a motion to revoke probation are listed in jail records: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and several misdemeanor charges including failing to identify as a fugitive and evading arrest.
Naylor has not been indicted by a grand jury.
Naylor’s defense attorney, Mike Magana, argued during a remote hearing on Monday that the $200,000 bond on the felony charge was excessive and that there were other reasons that his client should be released from jail.
“I’m asking the court to take in consideration his age and numerous health issues along with the fact that he is in danger from COVID-19 while in jail,” Magana said.
The state’s prosecutor argued that Naylor was a danger to the community.
“He shot into a car with five people in it...(and) he was on bond when he committed this new offense,” said Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett. “If anything, the bond is too low in this case.”
Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, agreed and denied the defense’s bond reduction motion.
Police said that on May 10, Naylor had been arguing with a woman at a residence before she drove off with four children in her car. He allegedly gave chase, ramming the woman’s car with his own vehicle multiple times before she pulled into the parking lot of the McDonald’s Restaurant at 1105 S. Fort Hood St.
Naylor then approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver before firing a 9 mm handgun into the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit and courtroom discussions during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday.
Four of the five people in the car were children, with the youngest being 2 years old, according to police testimony.
“When I arrived, the children were on the floorboard of the vehicle, crying,” said Det. Jonathan Mueller with the Killeen Police Department.
Officers were dispatched at 4:19 p.m. (to the restaurant) “and there was a lot of traffic in the area,” Mueller said.
The detective said that the children all had been in the backseat when the shooting occurred and that one of the children sustained abrasions from broken glass. He said that officers located several bullet fragments from inside the car, including in the gear shift and the rear driver’s side seat.
Naylor was arrested more than 2 weeks after the alleged incident.
Mueller said that Naylor had called the police department on the day of the shooting and said he wanted to give his side of the story but never arrived at headquarters.
A KPD officer and member of the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Jason Petty, testified during the hearing that locating Naylor used a lot of resources and was “complex,” at least in part because of the aliases used by Naylor.
Aliases listed in Bell County Jail records include Jontay Maylor and Jontay Perez.
“We were contacted on May 10, the warrant was obtained on May 12, and we located him on May 28,” Petty said.
