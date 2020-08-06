A Bell County judge on Thursday denied a pair of bond reduction motions that had been filed by a defense attorney in two aggravated robbery cases. Both Killeen teenagers have been accused of unrelated armed robberies in the city in February.
Lanae Tipton, 19, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $114,500, according to jail records. She is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, and misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury and making a false report or statement to an officer.
She is accused of using a handgun to rob a man in February.
Judge Paul LePak denied the bond reduction motion after a hearing during which Tipton testified.
During another livestreamed hearing on Thursday, LePak turned down a bond reduction for Jason Lomas Jr., 17. Lomas was being held in lieu of bonds of $102,500 on an aggravated robbery charge and a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest or detention.
Tipton
Tipton and her roommate, co-defendant September Bliss Inniger, 20, both were indicted on May 20 on aggravated robbery charges. On May 27, Tipton was indicted on a second felony charge for a burglary and beating that allegedly occurred on Oct. 27, 2019.
During a remote hearing, Tipton said that she could not afford the bonds that had been set in her two felony cases and that she has an infant child to take care of.
Her defense attorney, Michael White, asked for the judge to reduce the bonds and to impose conditions such as an ankle monitor, if requested by the court.
A trial date has been set in December.
The state’s prosecutor, Erica Morgan, argued against the bond reduction in part because Tipton was out on bond on the burglary charge when the aggravated robbery allegedly occurred.
On Feb. 21, Killeen police were called to the location where they made contact with a man who stated a gun was pointed at him when he was trying to purchase a cellphone from two women, according to the arrest affidavit.
He told police that the women stole a Glock handgun, its magazine and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a vehicle. He was able to provide the license plate number.
The man said he had met one of the women who went by “Tiffany Snow” online through the LetGo app.
Police found the car at another location. A woman, later identified as Tipton, was inside and told police that the car belonged to her.
“Another female approached them and provided a false name, Sylvia,” police said. Police later identified her as Inniger.
Police said they found the handgun magazine inside and the car matched the description given by the alleged victim.
Inniger also was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday after being booked, along with Tipton, on Feb. 22. Her bonds total $107,000 on the aggravated robbery charge and Class B misdemeanor charges of failing to identify by giving false or fictitious information and making a false report or statement to an officer.
Lomas Jr.
Lomas Jr. was booked into the Bell County Jail on March 4.
A co-defendant in the case, Jordan Xavier Bennett, 18, also was being held in jail. Bennett has been held in lieu of a bond of $100,000 on an aggravated robbery charge since being booked on March 9, jail records show.
Police said both men broke into a Killeen home in the 1400 block of Stephen Street on Feb. 23 and robbed the occupants at gunpoint. Lomas and Bennett allegedly stole electronics and cash and hit one of the residents with a black revolver before taking the keys to a vehicle and driving away, according to the arrest affidavit.
Three residents — two people in their 70s and a 16-year-old boy — were home at the time of the robbery, and one of them was able to identify one of the robbers as Lomas. According to the same resident, it was Bennett who struck the resident with the gun, police said.
During the Thursday hearing, Lomas’s defense attorney, White, said that he’s gotten several letters from Lomas in which he states that jail is not the place for him.
Lomas said he would stay with family in Killeen and agreed to wear a GPS monitor and have a curfew.
“He’s facing up to life in prison, so this case will take many months to resolve,” White said. “His mother has told me that her son was on mental health docket and was taking medications for several disorders.”
Morgan argued for no change in the bond.
“If anything, the court should be more concerned for the community after hearing testimony today,” she said. “The offense itself was bad enough, but it’s worse because it was a retaliatory robbery: all because Lomas had an issue with someone in the home. If he’s released on a bond, what could happen next time he gets angry with someone?”
Although he decided to make no change on the bond, LePak said that he would consider a transfer for Lomas to an inpatient mental health treatment program.
“Those services are on pause, as well,” White said.
