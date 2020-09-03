A Bell County judge earlier this week extended a Killeen man’s deferred adjudication probation on an aggravated assault case from 2017 after the man was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated last year after a crash.
Titus Ray Hicks, 45, was sentenced to four years of deferred probation in 2018 and on Monday Judge Paul LePak extended that probation so that it is set to expire in 2025, according to remote proceedings in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Hicks previously had pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony DWI that had occurred on Jan. 12, 2019. On Monday, LePak found him guilty and sentenced him to five years of probation and 20 days in the jail’s work release program.
“You’re facing 20 and 10 years,” LePak said, referring to the prison sentences that would be possible if Hicks is found to have violated the terms of his probation in the future.
Defense attorney Mike Magana argued that Hicks, a Navy veteran, deserved another chance at probation.
“He’s been through a lot in his life and has done a lot in his life in the military,” he said. “He’s taking advantage of the (counseling and treatment) resources through the VA. He’s an articulate man and he’s a good man who wants to do right and be compliant.”
Hicks said during his testimony that he is “clean and sober.”
“I will comply, stay clean and continue to work,” he said.
The state had filed a motion to revoke Hicks’s probation after the DWI charge.
“He was on probation and picked up a new felony less than a year later,” said Assistant District Attorney Jamie Decker.
Original charge
On May 1, 2017, a man with apparent injuries to his head walked into the Killeen Police Department’s headquarters, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man told officers “that he had been at a location in Killeen with friends when a man he knows as Titus Ray Hicks struck him on the head with a wooden bar stool.”
Police had the man transported to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.
“Officers then went to the location of the assault and spoke with witnesses who confirmed that Hicks had struck (the victim) on or about the head and shoulders with a wooden bar stool,” according to the affidavit.
Witnesses had to take the bar stool from Hicks in order to stop the assault.
Also sentenced on Monday, in an unrelated case, was:
In the same court on Monday, LePak sentenced a Killeen woman to five years of deferred adjudication probation after she pleaded guilty to felony child abandonment.
Cydnie Lynae McGhee, 22, pleaded guilty on July 20 to a charge of abandonment or endangerment of a child with intent to return, a state jail felony, after police found her infant at home unattended last year.
Police said they found a candle lit and a space heater on.
McGhee’s defense attorney, Shannon M. Riley, told the court during the sentencing hearing that CPS has closed the case and the child is again in McGhee’s custody.
“She has been through counseling, and she is continuing to go to counseling,” Riley said.
On Dec. 8, 2019, Killeen police went to a home in response to a call of an abandoned child, according to the arrest affidavit.
The Killeen officer spoke with an officer from the Harker Heights Police Department who said that McGhee had been in an accident. McGhee told the Heights officer she had left her child at home for several hours.
The Killeen officer talked to McGhee who said she left her child, born in 2019, home when she went to get food and go for a drive, according to the affidavit.
