During a hearing that lasted less than an hour, a district court judge granted a series of motions that spelled the end to one of two civil lawsuits filed by a man convicted in 2018 of kidnapping a girl from a Harker Heights movie theater.
Tutankhamun Holt, 37, who is serving a life sentence at a prison in New Boston in northeast Texas, filed his first petition in October last year in the 146th Judicial District Court and his second lawsuit in January in the 169th Judicial District Court.
A hearing for the second case, against Holt’s defense attorney adviser, Temple attorney Michael White, has not been set.
Holt’s first lawsuit named the assistant district attorneys who prosecuted the case; the child victim and the victim’s father; and a Harker Heights police commander who investigated the case.
That lawsuit effectively was ended after a remote hearing on July 1.
Judge Mickey Ray Pennington, who hears cases in the 38th Judicial District Court, was assigned to hear the case as a visiting judge. The 38th covers Medina, Real and Uvalde counties.
In his petitions, Holt asked for $100,000 to $200,000 in “relief” in the first lawsuit and another $100,000 from Michael White, according to court documents obtained by the Herald from the Bell County District Clerk’s office.
The attorneys for all three defendants filed separate motions that questioned the jurisdiction and validity of Holt’s lawsuit.
The attorney who represents now-retired Bell County assistant district attorneys Paul and Leslie McWilliams argued that they qualify for both prosecutorial and official immunity.
“Our argument is that if you look at Holt’s petition, his complaint is about his conviction and how it was obtained,” said Waco attorney Joe Rivera. “Under applicable law, they were employed as ADAs and that’s their only involvement in this case. They were government officials acting in good faith.”
Paul and Leslie McWilliams prosecuted Holt’s case that led to the jury convicting Holt of aggravated kidnapping.
Holt, who appeared by phone from prison, argued his case.
“They acted with malice,” Holt said.
He alleged that Michael Rogers, the child’s father, “started the complaint without a valid custody order.”
“I was initially charged with interference with child custody and the McWilliams’s raised the stakes,” Holt said.
Pennington granted Rivera’s motion.
The attorney for Rogers, Carol E. Prater of Temple, argued that the case against him should be dismissed for jurisdictional reasons, also.
“He is not subject to appear in this case because he is not resident of Texas and so there is no jurisdiction,” Prater said. Rogers and his daughter have lived outside the state for more than two years, according to his testimony.
Pennington granted Prater’s “special appearance motion,” ending Rogers involvement in the lawsuit.
The third defendant in the lawsuit was Harker Heights Police Department Commander Sonja Clay, represented by Waco attorney Amy Beth Thomas.
“Clay acted within her official capacity,” Thomas said. “Her actions in this case consisted of investigation of a report of child abduction and subsequent issuance of an Amber Alert, both of which are in the official scope of her employment. She’s required by law to do those actions, and has governmental immunity.”
The judge granted Thomas’s motion.
Holt, who argued with the judge throughout the proceeding, had one last thing to say before the livestreamed hearing ended.
“None of the defendants today have shown good faith,” he said.
On Oct. 11, 2018, Holt was found guilty verdict on the first-degree felony kidnapping charge with a weapons enhancement.
Holt represented himself during the trial.
Prosecutors argued that on Nov. 12, 2016, Holt, allegedly with the help of the girl’s mother and another man, kidnapped the girl who was then 7 years old in the parking lot of a Harker Heights movie theater.
The cases of Holt’s two co-defendants are still in progress.
The girl’s mother, Bobbi Battishia White, 40, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $655,000 in bonds on four charges: aggravated kidnapping; injury to a child with bodily injury, a third-degree felony; interference with child custody, a state jail felony; and violation of bond or protective order, a Class A misdemeanor, according to jail records.
She was booked into jail on March 14, 2017.
A third co-defendant, Derrick Lamont Bailey, 28, also was listed in jail on a bond of $200,000 on a charge of aggravated kidnapping. He was booked into jail on Feb. 9, 2017. In August last year a jury trial for Bailey ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked.
Both Bobbi White and Bailey are scheduled for a jury trial on Aug. 10, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.
Rogers and his daughter were walking to their car after watching a movie at the Cinemark movie theater in Heights, when Bobbi White and Holt pulled up alongside them in a car, according to the arrest affidavit.
Holt punched Rogers in the stomach, and Bobbi White allegedly forced the child into the car. When Rogers returned to his car, he found his tires slashed. Bailey is accused of pointing a pistol at the father when he attempted to get his daughter out of the car.
Rogers told police officers that Child Protective Services is involved in a court case between himself and Bobbi White.
The girl later was located in Alabama after an Amber Alert was issued.
In court paperwork, Holt claimed that he and Rogers “engaged in a mutual physical altercation in the parking lot of Cinemark… (and that the girl) was placed in the vehicle by her mother, Bobbi White, to prevent the child from witnessing the actions of Rogers and Holt.”
