A Bell County judge at a bond hearing this week decided to cut in half the bond of a Copperas Cove man who is accused of a Killeen murder.
Jovino Jamel Roy, 22, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday after the Tuesday afternoon hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court, over which Judge Fancy Jezek presides.
Jezek reduced Roy’s $1 million bond to $500,000, but did not approve a personal recognizance bond interview, according to the 426th Court coordinator’s office.
Roy was arrested and charged with murder on March 25 after police said he shot a man five times on March 23, according to jail and court records.
Michael Steven Wardrobe, 22, was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace at the scene of the shooting in the 3700 block of Dustin Court in west Killeen, according to police.
Police said they found 10 .40-cal. shell casings at the scene.
Roy told police he got into a physical altercation with Wardrobe, and Roy said he pulled his gun and shot Wardrobe multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit.
Roy has not been indicted on the charge.
