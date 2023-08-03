A Bell County district court judge handed down a decades-long prison sentence this week for a Killeen man who pleaded guilty to molesting a girl over a period of years.
In the 264th Judicial District Court on Monday, David Anthony Cruz, 37, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Judge Paul LePak pronounced the sentence after Cruz pleaded guilty, according to Bell County court records.
Cruz was indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 15, 2021. He has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on Aug. 5, 2021.
Killeen police began investigating Cruz in 2020 after a girl who was younger than 14 years old made an outcry. The girl told a forensic interviewer on Dec. 3, 2020, that Cruz “would force her to take drugs including weed, ice, cocaine and Ecstasy,” according to an arrest affidavit. “She was able to describe how each substance would make her feel.”
The girl said that the sexual assaults started in 2014, when she was 6 years old, police said. The incidents took place at Cruz’s home in the 100 block of Pearl Avenue in Killeen.
According to the Texas Penal Code, continuous sexual abuse of a child is defined as the sexual assault of a child in which at least two of the incidents occurred within a period of 30 days.
In an unrelated case that was decided on Tuesday in the 478th Judicial District Court, 25-year-old Dalun Jamez Graham, of Killeen was found guilty and sentenced by Judge Wade Faulkner to eight years in prison for an armed robbery that occurred on Aug. 9, 2019.
Graham already had pleaded guilty in 2021, to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, according to Bell County court records.
Also on Tuesday, Graham pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of assault of a public servant after he bloodied one Belton Police Department officer and broke the finger of another BPD officer during a traffic stop in that city on Nov. 23, 2022. Officers had attempted to arrest Graham after they smelled marijuana emanating from a vehicle in which he was putting gas.
Faulkner sentenced Graham to eight years in prison on those two charges, as well. The three eight-year sentences will run concurrently, according to court records.
Killeen police responded on Aug. 8, 2019, to the 1200 block of Wales Drive regarding an aggravated robbery. A victim told police “...that as he was buying marijuana from two people inside a red Chevrolet, one of them pointed a gun at him and asked for his money,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The man told police that Graham was driving while Printel Amanta Locke, 23, was a backseat passenger. The victim told police that he heard a gun clicking as Locke placed a black handgun against the man’s neck and demanded $15. The victim heard another click and began to fight with Graham and Locke, police said.
Police said that Locke struck the victim in the face with the pistol, causing a cut on his eyebrow. A woman who attempted to break up the fight also was hit in the face, causing injury.
Locke was sentenced last year to 10 years in prison for aggravated robbery.
