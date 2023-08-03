David Anthony Cruz

David Anthony Cruz

A Bell County district court judge handed down a decades-long prison sentence this week for a Killeen man who pleaded guilty to molesting a girl over a period of years.

In the 264th Judicial District Court on Monday, David Anthony Cruz, 37, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Judge Paul LePak pronounced the sentence after Cruz pleaded guilty, according to Bell County court records.

