During a status hearing on Wednesday in the county’s oldest unresolved capital murder case, a Bell County judge indicated that he would like to keep the gag order that he put in place in 2015.
Defense attorneys for Marvin Louis Guy, who has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked more than seven years ago, filed a motion on June 4 to have the order lifted. The gag order prevents members of the media from obtaining comments outside of court from attorneys or any other people involved in the case.
The 27th Judicial District Court judge indicated that he would like to keep it in place.
“Since I’m the one who instituted it, I’m not going to un-institute it without a hearing,” said Judge John Gauntt during the Wednesday hearing. “Mr. Guy has made comments to everyone in the world; the lawyers are the ones I’m controlling.”
Killeen police have also said they can’t talk about the case due to the gag order.
Arguments regarding the defense’s motion will be heard on Aug. 12.
Guy, 56, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He is facing the death penalty after being indicted on four capital felony charges. His bonds total $4 million.
He is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and other officers were shot and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence during the 5 a.m. raid.
