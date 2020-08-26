After hearing testimony on Wednesday, a Bell County judge decided to keep an Ohio man’s bond at $200,000 on a child sexual assault allegation in Killeen, while the man’s mother says her son has an alibi and is not guilty.
Willie Stacey Smith Jr., 26, of North Canton, Ohio, was booked into jail on April 6, 2020, after being indicted on March 4 on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Police said he sexually assaulted a girl on April 2, 2019, at a Killeen apartment, according to the arrest affidavit.
The defense’s bond reduction motion was heard during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court, with Judge John Gauntt presiding.
Smith’s grandmother testified that her grandson would be at high risk for complications from COVID-19 if he were to contract the virus, but the state’s prosecutor countered that he does not have the virus and that jail staff are taking precautions against it.
Defense attorney Tom Seigman reminded the judge that he is awaiting DNA evidence in the case. Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane said that she has asked the laboratory to expedite the testing.
The alleged victim was younger than 12 years old at the time of the assault, according to courtroom discussions on Wednesday.
Smith was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
The accusation
On April 2, 2019, a Killeen police officer was dispatched to a report of a runaway child after the girl’s mother realized her daughter was not in bed at 5 a.m., according to the arrest affidavit.
When the girl returned home, she allegedly told her mother that a man had picked her up from her home, police said.
The victim later told her mother that the man, Willie, “had sex with her,” according to the affidavit. Police said they used social media information and the man’s phone number to determine that “Willie” was Smith.
The girl had a forensic exam and interview.
“In an interview with detectives, Smith told them he had sex with a girl he picked up in a trailer park that week. The girl lives in a trailer park.
The assault allegedly occurred at an apartment in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway, police said.
Mother says not guilty
Smith’s mother told the Herald on Wednesday that her son is not guilty and has been unfairly treated.
“I believe in my son,” said Chana Ferrand, of Ohio. “He was raised with morals and values. He has lots of women in his family and he wouldn’t let anyone hurt them. He wouldn’t hurt anyone. He’s a good man.”
Ferrand said her son was not living in Killeen at the time of the allegation, although he did have an apartment in the city as he got ready to move to Ohio to be closer to family.
“He was living with his boss in Austin at the time,” Ferrand said.
She also took issue for the method in which she says Smith was identified as a suspect.
“Police used social media — the girl’s mother picked him out instead of using a 6-pack lineup,” Ferrand said. “It’s been almost 2 years and still no DNA evidence has been presented.”
Ferrand also told the Herald that Smith told her that he did not admit to police that he committed the assault, as the affidavit states.
“He’s cooperated from Day One,” Ferrand said. “He told the (KPD) detective that he was going to Ohio and was given permission to leave. Then they send the U.S. Marshals to get my son.”
Ferrand said that Smith was cussed out, had a knee in his back and had guns drawn on him during the arrest.
