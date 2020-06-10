A Bell County judge on Wednesday sentenced a Killeen man to deferred adjudication probation for stabbing an elderly man multiple times more than three years ago, but the judge lamented that there was no better way to resolve the case because of the defendant’s mental disability.
Michael Leonard Poole, 44, was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation with confinement in a mental health facility for an unknown period of time, according to remote court proceedings on Wednesday.
“I don’t know how to fix this problem other than the method that I’m about to facilitate,” Gauntt said. “We have a defendant who is suffering from brain damage and has a functional mental disability.”
He said that Poole will remain confined to the Bell County Jail until he can be transported to a secure state mental health facility.
“I’m sorry this is the best I can do at this time,” Gauntt said. “Our system currently fails in our ability to address situations of this type.”
Poole pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, 2019 to the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Prior to the sentencing hearing, Poole was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday morning in lieu of a bond of $100,000.
He already was sentenced in county misdemeanor court to 175 days in jail on a marijuana possession charge, jail records showed.
Poole was booked into jail on Oct. 29, 2018.
Wednesday hearing
Before the judge made his ruling, he heard arguments from both the defense and state. Gauntt already had heard testimony from both sides during previous hearings.
On Wednesday, defense attorney Timothy Mahler urged the judge to place Poole in a secure mental health facility or a group home, but he said the waiting list for the secure facility is at least nine months long.
“I feel that justice would not be served by further incarceration…he’s been in jail for more than three years,” Mahler said.
The state’s prosecutor saw it differently.
Assistant District Attorney Dana Nelson asked for a term of imprisonment “that reflects how dangerous and awful the crime he committed was.”
“The state’s position comes from a place of concern for the safety of our community,” she said. “The victim, an elderly man, was stabbed 39 times and had significant medical complications caused by the defendant. I’m not sure if any of those (mental health facility or group home) options provide enough safety. It’s an extreme risk…”
Nelson said that the victim must be made whole.
“We can’t forget the harm that was caused by the defendant,” she said. “If the court does choose community supervision, we ask that he be placed in the most secure setting possible.”
Feb. 21, 2017
On Feb. 21, 2017, Killeen police responded to a home in the 800 block of Highland Drive in reference to a stabbing. An elderly man was found with several stab wounds, police said.
The man said he was stabbed by Poole, according to the affidavit.
When police talked to neighbors, they learned one witness saw a man wearing a black baseball hat leave the elderly man’s house and jump over a fence.
An officer found Poole, wearing a black baseball hat, at a nearby home. His sleeves were rolled up to his elbows, and his arms were “very wet, as if he had just rinsed himself off,” the affidavit stated.
When an officer patted Poole down, he found a knife in Poole’s right front pocket.
