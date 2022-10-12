Antoine Overstreet Jr.

Antoine Overstreet Jr.

A Bell County district court judge ordered that a man pay thousands of dollars in restitution after the man caused damage across Harker Heights with graffiti in 2017.

On Thursday, Antoine Overstreet Jr., 32, was sentenced to three years of deferred adjudication probation. As a condition, Overstreet will have to pay $4,300 in restitution, according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell on Tuesday.

Shammond Oshea Sinclair

Shammond Oshea Sinclair
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.