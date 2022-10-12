A Bell County district court judge ordered that a man pay thousands of dollars in restitution after the man caused damage across Harker Heights with graffiti in 2017.
On Thursday, Antoine Overstreet Jr., 32, was sentenced to three years of deferred adjudication probation. As a condition, Overstreet will have to pay $4,300 in restitution, according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell on Tuesday.
Bell County court records show that Overstreet pleaded guilty on Aug. 11, to a state jail felony charge of criminal mischief causing damage in an amount of $2,500, or more, but less than $30,000.
The case was decided on Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Overstreet was not being held in the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $50,000 last year, according to court records.
Heights police began investigating after a series of incidents occurred in which spray paint was used to graffiti buildings and vehicles in the city between April 28, 2017, and June 18, 2017, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The word ‘Allah’ was on many of the items,” police said.
It was security surveillance footage and a little bit of luck that eventually led police to Overstreet’s doorstep.
‘An Artist’
“On May 10, 2017, security footage ... showed a person dressed in tan camouflage with a round camouflage hat,” according to the affidavit. “Also on May 10, 2017, an officer observed a man fitting this description pushing a bicycle in the Harker Heights Community Park.”
The officer stopped the man, who was identified as Overstreet. Police said that he had blue spray paint on his pants.
“Overstreet stated that he was an artist and showed (the officer) pictures of his art on Overstreet’s cell phone,” police said.
He told police that he was walking home and he was not arrested at that time.
A few weeks later, on June 18, 2017, police discovered another graffiti incident in which someone had painted a box truck with the word, “Allah,” along with the message: “Public service announcement only a revolution will save you now sheep.”
Heights police obtained a search warrant for Overstreet’s residence in the 1100 block of Doc Whitten Drive. On June 23, 2017, police arrived to serve the warrant.
“Overstreet ran from the residence,” according to the affidavit. “In the residence, (the detective) observed several drawings and stencils similar to the drawings on walls, buildings and vehicles in Heights and references to artist theories and revolution. A page indicated that Overstreet’s screen name was ‘Allah_142.’”
Overstreet later was located, at which time police said that he told them that he was not a vandal, but rather an artist who “likes working big.”
Police found 96 cans of spray paint inside the residence.
“After (HHPD) seized Overstreet’s cans of spray paint, there were no more incidents of this kind of ‘art’ on buildings or vehicles in Harker Heights, Texas,” according to the affidavit.
MAN SENTENCED FOR HIT-AND-RUN IN KILLEEN
In an unrelated case that was decided on Tuesday in the 264th Judicial District Court, a man was sentenced for a hit-and-run in Killeen that left a woman injured.
Shammond Oshea Sinclair, 22, was sentenced to a term of four years of deferred adjudication probation. He also will have to pay $400 in restitution to the victim and to write a letter of apology, according to Bell County court records.
On Aug. 11, Sinclair pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of accident involving injury, failure to stop and render aid. He was indicted on March 25, 2020, for the incident that had occurred on Jan. 20, 2020, but the grand jury report was blank because he had not been arrested at that time.
A woman told Killeen police that she was driving her vehicle in the city when her vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle drove away without giving identifying or insurance information, according to the arrest affidavit.
As part of their investigation, police spoke with a witness who had followed the suspect’s vehicle and watched it pull into a driveway.
Police later located the vehicle and identified the driver as Sinclair, who admitted to the incident.
The accident left the woman injured with a bruise to her hip.
