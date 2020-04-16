A Bell County judge on Wednesday reduced a $1 million bond in the case of a Killeen man accused of criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony.
Deshauneven Marquel Green, 26, was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday morning. He was in jail for three and a half weeks since being arrested and booked on March 23. He was indicted on March 18.
Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court, reduced the bond to $20,000 and he authorized an interview for a personal recognizance bond, according to the court coordinator’s office on Wednesday.
The indictment states that on Oct. 3, 2019, Green “did then and there by criminal negligence, cause the death of an individual, Synaih Green…by placing (her) prone on a pillow.”
Green was 2 months old when she died in Temple on Oct. 4, according to the obituary published in the Herald on Oct. 8, 2019.
On April 2, Green’s defense attorney, Mike Magana, filed a motion to reduce bond.
“Defendant could make bail in the amount of $10,000, which amount is reasonable to secure (his) presence in court,” according to the motion. “Unless bail is set in a reasonable amount, he will be forced to remain in jail pending disposition of this case.”
The child’s mother, Zakyia Bell, told the Herald previously that Green is a loving father who would not hurt any of his children. She said that she had been told by police that no charges would be filed in the case and was surprised by the arrest.
