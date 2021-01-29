A Bell County judge on Wednesday reduced the bond for a Killeen man accused of taking a vehicle with two children inside last year.
Prior to the remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court, Christopher Thomas Jr., 26, had bonds totaling $175,000, on charges of kidnapping, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
After hearing testimony and arguments from the attorneys, Judge John Gauntt reduced Thomas Jr.’s bonds to $25,000 on the kidnapping charge, and $10,000 on the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.
Thomas was still listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday. He was booked into jail on Dec. 10, and he has not been indicted on either charge.
Thomas, who is deaf, told police through an interpreter that he saw the unattended children at a gas station, and decided to teach the mother a lesson.
During the hearing, two of Thomas’s family members and a Killeen Police Department detective testified.
“My concerns would be the fact that although he lives with family members, he was able to go out (to the store) while intoxicated and commit an offense such as kidnapping, which is a serious crime,” said Det. Tanya Lawson. “I don’t know what else he would do if let out.”
Thomas’s mother and sister presented a different picture.
“He has never been arrested before and he’s not a violent person,” said Cherise Davis, Thomas’s mother. She said that her son has lived with her his entire life.
Eric Lim, defense attorney for Thomas, asked Gauntt to consider a personal recognizance bond for his client.
“He’s not a flight risk because he depends on family,” Lim said. “The time he’s been in custody has had a sobering effect. The crime isn’t violent in nature.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that although the children, who were 7 and 2 years old, were not physically injured they experienced trauma.
“The children were not unharmed; they were mentally harmed a bit,” said Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin.
She argued against reducing the bond for Thomas.
“He’d been drinking and smoking marijuana, so I’m concerned about the safety of our community,” she said. “I believe the random act of taking a vehicle from someone he didn’t know, and with two children involved, is concerning.”
Allegations
On Dec. 8, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a kidnapping that had just occurred. There, an officer “made contact with (a woman) who was extremely distraught,” according to the arrest affidavit. The woman told police that she had been in the store paying for gas while her car was parked at the gas pump.
“As she exited the store, she saw a (man) driving away in her vehicle with her two children inside,” police said.
The woman told officers that she did not know the man and he did not have permission to take her vehicle or her children.
“An officer observed a vehicle matching the description at a convenience store on West Stan Schlueter Loop,” according to the affidavit. The officer allegedly saw a man, later identified as Thomas, “exit the store with a child, place the child in the front seat unrestrained, and leave the store.”
The officer ran the plates through a dispatcher, who confirmed that it was the same vehicle that belonged to the woman who had called 911.
The officer “activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the suspect. (Thomas) did not stop, ran a red light, made a right turn from the left center turn lane, disregarding traffic in the right turn lane,” according to the affidavit. The driver “eventually pulled into a parking lot and exited the vehicle. (Thomas) was taken into custody and the children were unharmed.”
Police later realized that Thomas is deaf and he was interviewed through an interpreter.
Thomas told police that “he knew the woman was in the store ... he did not hurt the children; he was trying to teach her a lesson.”
