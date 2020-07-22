A Bell County judge reduced a Killeen man’s bond by $100,000 after a hearing this week, however, the man still faces a bond amount of $270,000 on four felony charges after police said he struck a police officer with his car and assaulted a woman earlier this year.
Angel Baby Romero, 22, was booked on Feb. 13 into the Bell County Jail, where he had been held on bonds totaling $370,000 on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; assault of a family member by choking, a third-degree felony; and theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.
After hearing testimony and brief arguments during a remote hearing Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Fancy Jezek reduced a $200,000 bond to $100,000 and denied the bond reduction request for the other three charges.
Defense attorney Nathan Opara had argued that the four bonds should be reduced to $20,000 apiece.
“We believe that $370,000 is unreasonable because he has not been convicted of any incidents prior to this arrest,” Opara said.
The state’s prosecutor argued that the bonds should remain the same.
“The bond is appropriate and reasonable,” said Assistant District Attorney Katherine Nolden. “It’s not too much, especially when we take into account the safety of (the victim).”
Jezek heard testimony from Romero and one of the alleged victims before making her decision.
Romero said that he would abide by any bond conditions set by the court. He said he had served two years in the Army and worked at a restaurant.
The woman who claims she was assaulted testified that Romero has attempted to contact her despite a protection order.
“I had to change my number which is why he hasn’t been able to call me,” she said.
The woman said that she would be in danger if Romero were to be released on bond.
“I feel like he would come after me because he told me he would, before he got arrested,” the woman said. “He said that he should have killed me that night.”
Jan. 10, 2020
Killeen police were dispatched on Jan. 10 to the 900 block of Adams Avenue in Killeen on a domestic violence call. Police said they found a woman “visibly distraught and in a state of emotional distress … her clothes were in disarray … several red marks and bruises were around her neck and back area,” according to the arrest affidavit.
She told police Romero had assaulted her by dragging her by the hair out of the residence and strangling her.
He was not there when officers arrived.
While the woman was being treated on-scene, Romero allegedly returned to the residence by vehicle. When officers approached him, they said that Romero “floored the vehicle in reverse while an officer was in its path and struck the officer twice in the knees.”
Police said that Romero then fled the scene. Officers later found the car without Romero. Inside the car, police found two handguns, according to the affidavit.
During the investigation, another woman reported that Romero stole her handgun, and described it as one of the two guns retrieved by police from his car.
