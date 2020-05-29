During separate hearings on motions to reduce bond this week, a Bell County judge reduced the bond for a man who has been in jail for more than three years on an aggravated kidnapping charge and threatened to raise the bond of another man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 6.
Both hearings were heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding.
Kidnapping case
Derrick Lamont Bailey, 28, was booked into jail on Feb. 9, 2017. The Wednesday hearing was the fifth hearing regarding his bond, which was set at $500,000 on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping. He is accused of pulling a gun on a father who was trying to keep his daughter from being kidnapped from a Harker Heights movie theater in 2016.
After hearing testimony, Gauntt reduced Bailey’s bond to $200,000 and approved an interview for a personal recognizance bond but emphasized that judges do not order PR bonds to be approved.
“I don’t control them one bit,” Gauntt said.
As of Friday, Bailey was no longer listed in the Bell County Jail.
In August last year, a jury trial for Bailey ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked. One co-defendant, Tutankhamun Holt, 37, was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 for aggravated kidnapping. A second co-defendant, Bobbi Battishia White, 40, is awaiting her day in court after being booked into jail on March 14, 2017. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $655 million.
Bailey, who is from Alabama, told the court that he has a friend of the family he is able to stay with in Killeen.
“You understand the serious nature of this charge and you will return to court when the judge asks you to?” said Bobby Barina, Bailey’s defense attorney.
Barina asked for the bond to be reduced to $1,000 and for consideration of a personal recognizance bond.
“There is a prohibition against excessive bail,” Barina said. “Look at the time frame involved and how the coronavirus has hampered the court’s ability to move cases forward. He’s been in jail three years and this was his first brush with the law. He’s presumed innocent.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that bond reduction has been before the court four times prior and that not much has changed.
“Even if he has no prior history, you heard that he went out and got a gun and kidnapped a little girl with two co-defendants,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan. “He is from out of state. There is a danger to the community and he is a definite flight risk because he has no ties to Texas.”
Sex assault case
In a separate case, David Cramer, 71, is accused of the aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6, a first-degree felony. No arrest affidavit was available for the case, just the indictment. He is accused of sexually assaulting a child on Jan. 15, 2018.
Cramer has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $100,000, since being booked on July 23, 2019.
His attorney, Mike Magana, argued that Cramer’s bond is excessive.
“He is 71 years old, a veteran and is respected in the community,” Magana said. “With his age and health, we’re asking for a reasonable bond of between $10,000 and $20,000. He is not a flight risk.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that the current bond was reasonable.
“The bond is sufficient given the severity of the charges; this was a very young child,” said Assistant District Attorney Dana Nelson. “The defense has offered no evidence of his health conditions or his financial means. $100,000 is sufficient to ensure the safety of our community.”
Gauntt denied the motion to reduce bond.
“I’m inclined to raise his bond but I will not at this time,” he said.
As of Friday, Cramer was still in jail.
