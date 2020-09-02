A Bell County judge on Wednesday reduced the bond of a 21-year-old Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl last year.
The initial bond of $100,000 that had been set for Trevor Senior was reduced to $50,000 by Judge John Gauntt after a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Senior was booked into jail on May 8 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
During the hearing, Senior’s mother, Leslie Cahoon, said that her son has never been in trouble before and would be willing to abide by bond conditions. She said that he would reside with her in Killeen.
The state’s prosecutor expressed concern that Cahoon has children in the home.
“Even though the victim in this case was not related by blood (to Senior), she was 12 years old,” said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane. “We have a strong case with DNA. $100,000 is appropriate.”
The case dates back to July 15, 2019, when Killeen police “were dispatched to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center (in Temple) in reference to a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in Killeen,” according to KPD on May 11.
Senior has not been indicted by a grand jury on the charge.
