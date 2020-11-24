A Bell County judge has reduced the bond for a Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2017.
Roy Antonio Outten, 37, has been held in the Bell County Jail since June 14, 2019, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
After a contentious remote hearing last week in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak reduced the bond from $100,000 to $30,000.
A trial date has been set in the case for Feb. 1. However, “don’t hold your breath,” LePak said. “But we’ll continue to target that date.”
Outten is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was under 10 years old. The allegation was reported to Killeen police after the girl made an outcry on May 22, 2017, according to the arrest affidavit. Police determined that the girl was living in the 400 block of Hallmark Avenue when the sexual assault allegedly occurred.
The state’s prosecutor asked for the judge to retain the bond amount.
“While in custody, he’s continued to contact (the alleged victim’s mother), saying in a letter that he ‘has nothing else to lose,’” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan. “In the letter, he implores her to question the victim about the offense, so he’s trying to interfere with the prosecution of this case while he’s in jail. We cannot release him into the community.”
Outten’s defense attorney argued that his client has been in jail for 18 months.
“There’s little chance he can ever raise bond and he’ll be in custody for who knows how long,” said defense attorney Kyle Watkins. “When this case will go to trial cannot be accurately predicted. He’s crystal clear on what is expected of him” while on bond.
If Outten posts a commercial bond, LePak said that he will have to abide my conditions that include wearing a GPS ankle monitor, keeping a curfew and not contacting the alleged victim or her family.
