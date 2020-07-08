A judge reduced the bond for a 24-year-old soldier accused of shooting and injuring a woman last month.
After a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Wednesday, the bond that had been set for Samantha Ann Strough, a Fort Hood soldier living in Killeen, was reduced to $20,000 from $100,000.
Judge John Gauntt heard testimony from the victim and arguments from the attorneys. He also approved an interview for a personal recognizance bond and an order of protection for the victim.
Strough was arrested last month and is facing a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. She was booked into jail on June 27, jail records showed. Strough has not been indicted by a grand jury.
Strough’s defense attorney, Jeff Brown, filed a motion to set a reasonable bond and asked that a bond be set that was more “standard” for the charge.
“She doesn’t pose a threat,” Brown said. “This incident is highly unusual and far outside the norm (for Strough).”
He said he submitted letters of recommendation from soldiers in her unit at Fort Hood. In her testimony, the victim asked for Strough’s bond to be lowered.
Brown suggested that a no-alcohol provision be added to the conditions of her bond.
“We believe alcohol played a major role in her poor decision,” he said. “A bond is there to make sure the defendant will appear and I can assure you she is taking this seriously and will follow all instructions.”
The state’s prosecutor asked for the bond to remain the same, and for a protective order to be put in place if the bond were reduced.
“When we have these family violence cases, it’s not uncommon for a victim to ask for a defendant to be released from jail, despite the potential danger,” said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane. “A gun doesn’t go off without a finger on the trigger. There are potential safety issues, whether (the victim) realizes it or not.”
Killeen police were called on June 25 to the 1000 block of North Gilmer Street in reference to a shooting. There, police found two women — Strough and the alleged victim — as well as a neighbor who said she witnessed some of the incident, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Officers learned that Strough and (the female victim) arrived home and got into an argument,” police said. “Strough locked (the victim) out of the apartment for a short time before letting (her) in.”
The argument continued inside and Strough allegedly took a handgun owned by both women.
“The neighbor heard (the victim) say, ‘don’t do it, don’t do it,’ and then heard a gunshot,” police said. Strough told officers that she pulled the trigger but said she did not know the gun was loaded, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.