Judge reduces bond in Killeen hit-and-run death case

On Thursday, in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak reduced the bond that had been set in the case of a man accused of striking a man with his car and then leaving the scene.
The victim, 53-year-old Michael Dean Cook, died at the scene of the accident.
Michael David Olivas, 31, had been held in the Bell County Jail since Jan. 11, 2020, in lieu of a bond of $500,000. On Thursday, after hearing testimony and brief arguments from the attorneys, LePak reduced the bond to $40,000.
Olivas was indicted on Feb. 5, 2020, on a second-degree felony charge of accident involving death. He has pleaded not guilty.
Defense attorney Bobby Barina argued that his client already has been in jail for more than a year.
“The bond is purely excessive in my opinion,” he said. “We’re asking for some sort of relief so he can get out and get back to work.”
The state’s prosecutor said that a personal recognizance bond would not be appropriate but did not argue against a bond reduction.
A pretrial hearing will be held on April 1 in Olivas’s case.
Killeen police on Dec. 21, 2019, around 7:19 p.m., responded to the accident scene in the 1000 block of Jasper Road. Police found a man in critical condition and he later died at the hospital.
“Police observed that articles of clothing, a cane and other objects were strewn on the road in a way that suggested the man was hit with a car,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police obtained security footage from nearby businesses that showed Cook enter the roadway.
“The video showed Cook pause at the center divider line and then step in front of a Chevy Tahoe, and go over the hood of the car…” according to the affidavit.
Police contacted Olivas once he became a suspect in the case. He agreed to a recorded interview with the police, during which he allegedly admitted to hitting the person crossing the street. Police said that damage to the SUV was consistent with hitting a person.
Olivas turned himself into police.
