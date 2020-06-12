During a remote hearing this week, a Bell County judge reduced the bond of a Killeen man who is accused of three felonies after both the defense and state agreed one of the bonds was excessive.
Deandre Marquis Thomas, 31, initially had a bond of $700,000 on three felony charges: two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and one charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.
After hearing testimony and arguments on Thursday, Judge Paul LePak decided to reduce two of the three bonds, reducing the total amount to $225,000.
He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday. Thomas has not been indicted on the charges.
LePak decided not to approve a personal recognizance bond interview.
“Each of those allegations, which are not proven, involve weapons; and the seriousness of the allegations increases to include possessing, brandishing and then firing (a weapon),” LePak said.
“Although I feel it’s an improper order by the governor, I can’t authorize a PR bond for a person alleged to have committed a crime of violence or who has been convicted in the past of a violent crime. Unless I thumb my nose at the executive of this state.”
LePak reduced a $500,000 bond to $75,000 and reduced a $100,000 bond to $50,000, while making no changes on a second $100,000 bond.
Thomas was booked into jail on May 1 after Killeen police said that he was involved in two gun-related incidents within a day of each other.
Killeen police on April 15 were dispatched to a residence in reference to a disturbance. A woman told police that Thomas had just left her residence after pointing a gun at her brother, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said that a surveillance camera at the residence captured the incident.
The footage allegedly shows an argument among the three people.
“During the argument, (Thomas) gets out of the passenger side of the vehicle that is parked in the driveway and points a gun at (the brother),” according to the affidavit. “(Thomas) is seen on camera walking around in the yard for a moment before getting back in the vehicle and departing the location.”
The next day, on April 16, Killeen police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive in reference to a shots fired call. A man, who was not the same man from the alleged incident the day before, told police that a man he knew as “Deandre” had fired a pistol at him when he pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police recovered a spent 9 mm shell casing in front of the apartment where the alleged victim said the man shot from.
Police said that Thomas has at least one prior felony conviction.
Thursday hearing
It’s not often that the state and defense agree; but on Thursday, defense attorney Mary Beth Harrell and Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns both took issue with the $500,000 bond.
“The bond’s just excessive on its face; this isn’t a murder charge,” Harrell said. “I haven’t received discovery so I don’t know how reliable the witnesses are, but the allegations sound suspect to me. He doesn’t have a history of violence.”
Harrell asked for a reasonable bond or a personal recognizance bond.
“These cases can drag on for a year; especially in times of COVID-19, it’s slowed down quite a bit,” she said.
Burns agreed that the $500,000 bond was excessive.
“However, the danger is high to the community, especially when he was allegedly a felon in possession of a firearm,” he said. “We need to be able to protect witnesses and victims ... but there should be some bond relief in this case.”
